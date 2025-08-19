Asia Cup 2025 India Squad Announcement Highlights: The Senior Men's Selection Committee, under the chairmanship of Ajit Agarkar, have revealed a 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Shubman Gill, who has been in Bradmanesque form, has been roped in as vice-captain of the side. Yashasvi Jaiswal does not find a place.

India Full Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh.

Standby players: Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Dhruv Jurel

This year's tournament will be played in T20I format and feature eight teams: five full members of the Asian Cricket Council (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka), along with the UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong.

The likes of India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are placed in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are in Group B. Although India is the formal tournament host, a neutral venue will be provided for the opposing team for three years for competitions held in India or Pakistan, according to an agreement between the BCCI and the PCB.