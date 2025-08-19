- By Himanshu Badola
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 03:39 PM (IST)
Asia Cup 2025 India Squad Announcement Highlights: The Senior Men's Selection Committee, under the chairmanship of Ajit Agarkar, have revealed a 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Shubman Gill, who has been in Bradmanesque form, has been roped in as vice-captain of the side. Yashasvi Jaiswal does not find a place.
India Full Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh.
Standby players: Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Dhruv Jurel
This year's tournament will be played in T20I format and feature eight teams: five full members of the Asian Cricket Council (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka), along with the UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong.
The likes of India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are placed in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are in Group B. Although India is the formal tournament host, a neutral venue will be provided for the opposing team for three years for competitions held in India or Pakistan, according to an agreement between the BCCI and the PCB.
Apart from India, only Pakistan have announced their squad, which will also feature in the UAE tri-series.
PAK Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.
- 03:19 PM, 19 Aug 2025
India Squad Asia Cup Announcement Live:
Ajit Agarkar on leaving out Sundar - "Washy will be in the scheme of things. Not the final T20 WC squad. Kuldeep, Varun and Axar have been around for a while. Sundar can come when needed. Rinku in the side because we needed an extra batter. Samson and Jitesh are the two keepers."
- 03:17 PM, 19 Aug 2025
India Squad Asia Cup Announcement Live:
Ajit Agarkar on Shubman Gill – "We see leadership qualities in Gill. Exceeded all expectations in England. Great sign. I can only talk about T20. With regards to Jaiswal, it’s unfortunate. Abhishek has done well. Plus, he can bowl a little bit. One of these guys were going to miss out. Jaiswal will have to wait for his chance. Same for Shreyas. No fault of his, nor is it ours."
- 02:54 PM, 19 Aug 2025
India Squad Asia Cup Announcement Live: Full Squad
Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh.,
- 02:36 PM, 19 Aug 2025
India Squad Asia Cup Announcement Live:
The meeting is underway with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia inside the room as well. Notably, Saikia was bound to reach early but his flight got diverted to Ahmedabad.
- 01:48 PM, 19 Aug 2025
India Squad Asia Cup Announcement Live:
The live telecast and streaming for the press conference will begin at 2 PM IST. Along with Asia Cup Squad, India's Women's ODI World Cup squad is likely to get announced as well.
- 01:46 PM, 19 Aug 2025
India Squad Asia Cup Announcement Live:
After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai. If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26. Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.
- 01:18 PM, 19 Aug 2025
India Squad Asia Cup Announcement Live:
The Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 9 to 28. India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for the 14th, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.
- 01:01 PM, 19 Aug 2025
India Squad Asia Cup Announcement Live: 17 or 15?
As per another report by The Indian Express, selectors will go for a 15-member squad instead of 17. They have a chance to pick 17 but they are going with 15 only.
- 12:46 PM, 19 Aug 2025
India Squad Asia Cup Announcement Live:
Cricketer-turned-Commentator Aakash Chopra predicts his squad for 2025 Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas lyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Jitesh Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav
- 12:40 PM, 19 Aug 2025
India Squad Asia Cup Announcement Live:
As per the Indian Express, the team announcement could get delayed for some time considering the weather conditions in Mumbai. However, nothing officially has been stated so far by BCCI.
- 12:18 PM, 19 Aug 2025
India Squad Asia Cup Announcement Live: Spinners
There is not much history surrounding the spinners as Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi are expected to get picked up in the squad.
- 12:08 PM, 19 Aug 2025
India Squad Asia Cup Announcement Live:
Talismanic right-arm pacer Jasprit Bumrah has made himself available for the tournament. In all probability, Bumrah will lead the bowling unit along with other fast bowlers like Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana.
- 11:57 AM, 19 Aug 2025
India Squad Asia Cup Announcement Live:
There are speculations that Test captain Shubman Gill could be selected in the team as the vice-captain after showing his leadership skills on the England tour.
- 11:50 AM, 19 Aug 2025
India Squad Asia Cup Announcement Live:
Asia Cup team selection in Mumbai. Surya and Ajit Agarkar will attend Press conference. pic.twitter.com/kwyxPJYJuY, — Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) August 18, 2025
- 11:45 AM, 19 Aug 2025
India Squad Asia Cup Announcement Live: Openers
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Tilak Varma have been at the top of their game and are likely preferred to be at the top three for the Men in Blue, along with captain Suryakumar Yadav at number 4.
- 11:38 AM, 19 Aug 2025
India Squad Asia Cup Announcement Live: Problem of Plenty
With a barrage of talented players to choose from - Indian selectors will surely feel the pressure to create a strong squad of 15 players. Some players make their way automatically courtesy of their standout performances over past few series.
- 11:32 AM, 19 Aug 2025
India Squad Asia Cup Announcement Live: Welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of updates from press conference regarding India's Asia Cup 2025 squad.