The three-match series is currently scheduled to be played in New Delhi on September 13, 15 and 17. The ACB has reportedly asked the BCCI if either the first or second match can be moved to September 14, which falls on Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with a request to change the date of one of the three T20Is against India in September, according to The Times of India.

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TOI reported that the request is being seen as a “special gesture” and could add a festive feel to the growing cricketing relationship between India and Afghanistan.

ITW Universe, which is handling the media rights, on-ground branding and production for the series, also mentioned the possibility in a statement.

The company said the ACB is considering September 14 as one of the dates for the India-Afghanistan T20I series to coincide with Ganesh Chaturthi, one of India’s most widely celebrated festivals.

If the date is approved, the match could bring a unique cultural touch to the series and give fans an added reason to celebrate the occasion.