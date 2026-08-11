The pressure to stay fit and maintain an athletic body is reportedly leading some Indian cricketers to turn to weight-loss injections. According to a report by Cricblogger, a number of cricketers, including some IPL players, are using medicines such as Ozempic and Mounjaro to lose weight and achieve a leaner look.

Virat Kohli is often held up as one of the biggest examples of how far a cricketer can take his fitness through discipline. Kohli made major changes to his diet and training over the years and built a reputation for being one of the fittest players in world cricket.

The report claims that the trend is not only being seen among senior players. Some younger cricketers are also reportedly using these medicines as they try to meet the fitness standards expected at the highest level of the game.

However, such a transformation does not happen overnight. It requires regular training, a controlled diet and a lot of consistency. The reported use of weight-loss drugs has raised questions about whether some players are now looking for a faster route.

A source quoted by Cricblogger claimed that some cricketers are using these medicines as a shortcut while continuing to train in the gym. The source also said that similar weight-loss drugs are becoming increasingly popular among Bollywood celebrities.

What Are Ozempic And Mounjaro?

Ozempic and Mounjaro are prescription medicines primarily used to treat Type 2 diabetes. Doctors may also prescribe certain medicines in this class for weight management in suitable patients.

Ozempic contains semaglutide. It helps control blood sugar and can reduce appetite, which can lead to weight loss. It also slows down the movement of food through the stomach.

Mounjaro contains tirzepatide. It works differently from semaglutide but also helps control blood sugar and can lead to significant weight loss in some patients.

Both medicines are administered through injections.

However, they are not meant to be taken casually. They can cause side effects, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and constipation. Their use should be based on medical advice and proper supervision.

India’s Growing Fitness And Injury Concerns

The reported use of weight-loss medicines comes at a time when fitness and injuries have become major talking points in Indian cricket.

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Several key players have spent time on the sidelines recently while recovering from injuries. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar and B Sai Sudharsan are among the players who have gone through rehabilitation in recent times.