Mackay Weather Report, Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: Australia will be up against South Africa in the third and final ODI match at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Sunday, August 24.

The match will be a dead rubber contest as South Africa have already sealed the three-match series, having taken a 2-0 unassailable lead and will be heading into the match on the back of an 84-run win in the previous match.

The Proteas have been impressive and have outclassed the Aussies in all departments in the series so far and will be looking to add more to their success by producing another dominating performance to complete a 3-0 whitewash. Australia, on the other hand, have just one win in their last eight completed ODIs, their successful 352-run chase against England in Lahore at the Champions Trophy earlier this year. They will be aiming to come up with an improved effort to get the consolation win.

"It's a great feeling, of course. Never an easy feat coming to Australia and wrapping up the series with a game to go. The boys are pretty chuffed in the changeroom," Aiden Markram had said after the win. Mackay Weather Report, AUS vs SA 3rd ODI There is no chance of rain during the Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Match in Mackay on Sunday. The weather could be pleasant. The maximum temperature is predicted to be 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature would be 16 degrees Celsius.



Great Barrier Reef Arena Pitch Report, AUS vs SA 3rd ODI Match The pitch at the Barrier Reef Arena has looked like a great surface for the games and offers very much for everyone. The previous match was a high-scoring contest. Spinners dominated things at this venue, and a similar scene could be witnessed in the Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI as well. The pitch is expected to be good for batting once players get set. Early on, bowlers can find swing, but as the ball gets old, batting will likely become a bit easier.