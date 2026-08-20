England all-rounder Sam Curran’s hopes of returning to Test cricket have suffered a major setback after he was ruled out for the rest of the home season following groin surgery.
The 28-year-old had been in contention to join England’s squad for the ongoing Test series against Pakistan. He was also in line to make his first Test appearance since 2021.
However, Curran was already scheduled to undergo surgery after The Hundred, and the injury has now brought his season to an early end.
"Sam Curran has been assessed for a groin injury and will undergo surgery on Friday. He will not be available for the remainder of the home season," county side Surrey said in a statement.
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Curran was in England’s plans
Curran had emerged as a potential option for England following Ben Stokes’ retirement after the team’s 2-1 series defeat to New Zealand in June.
England’s new chief selector Marcus North had previously indicated that Curran could be considered as an all-rounder and possibly return to the Test side.
"With the retirement of Ben Stokes, it's quite clear that he provided us with a certain balance in the team. Sam Curran is certainly a player of interest for us. He's someone our backroom staff and medical team will be working with in the coming weeks to make sure that he potentially becomes an option in the third Test. He's someone that we really value highly, and we see playing a role in the future for us as an all-rounder."
Curran’s absence is another setback for England as they look for a player who can provide balance with both bat and ball.
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Will Jacks also ruled out
The injury news comes at the same time as another blow for England and Surrey.
Will Jacks has been ruled out of the Pakistan Test series after undergoing emergency surgery. However, he could still return for England’s white-ball series against Sri Lanka, which will bring the men’s home international season to an end.
"Will Jacks is currently recovering after a successful operation to remove his appendix. We will monitor his recovery and assess his availability ahead of the Sri Lanka series," the statement from Surrey further said.
Lomror makes Surrey debut
Meanwhile, Surrey have brought in Indian batting all-rounder Mahipal Lomror for their ongoing County Championship match against Nottinghamshire at The Oval.
Lomror is making his Surrey debut and has come into the side as a replacement for Jacks. Another Indian player, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, is not playing the match because of a neck problem.