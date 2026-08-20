England all-rounder Sam Curran’s hopes of returning to Test cricket have suffered a major setback after he was ruled out for the rest of the home season following groin surgery.

The 28-year-old had been in contention to join England’s squad for the ongoing Test series against Pakistan. He was also in line to make his first Test appearance since 2021.

However, Curran was already scheduled to undergo surgery after The Hundred, and the injury has now brought his season to an early end.

"Sam Curran has been assessed for a groin injury and will undergo surgery on Friday. He will not be available for the remainder of the home season," county side Surrey said in a statement.

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Curran was in England’s plans

Curran had emerged as a potential option for England following Ben Stokes’ retirement after the team’s 2-1 series defeat to New Zealand in June.

England’s new chief selector Marcus North had previously indicated that Curran could be considered as an all-rounder and possibly return to the Test side.

"With the retirement of Ben Stokes, it's quite clear that he provided us with a certain balance in the team. Sam Curran is certainly a player of interest for us. He's someone our backroom staff and medical team will be working with in the coming weeks to make sure that he potentially becomes an option in the third Test. He's someone that we really value highly, and we see playing a role in the future for us as an all-rounder."