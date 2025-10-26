New Zealand Women vs England Women: Sophie Devine's final appearance in international cricket ended on a disappointing note as England spinners turned on the screws to dismiss New Zealand for 168, their lowest total of the tournament, in their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Opting to bat, New Zealand once again made a wretched start as seasoned opener Suzie Bates continued her wretched run, handing her wicket off a waist-high full toss.

After her early dismissal, Georgia Plimmer brought some spark to the White Ferns' innings, taking on the English aggression with a flurry of boundaries.

ALSO READ: Women's World Cup: Major Boost For India? Australia Coach Hints At Uncertainty Over Alyssa Healy's Semi-Final Participation

The 20-year-old slammed seven fours in an amusing 57-ball 43, stitched 68 runs off 82 balls with Amelia Kerr for the second wicket. But England hit back strongly, with Alice Capsey removing a well-set Kerr for 35 (43 balls, 5x4).