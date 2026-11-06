Speculation around Hardik Pandya’s possible move from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings has gathered pace ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. A social media account using the name ‘Punjab Kings’ has added to the buzz with a cryptic post hinting at the arrival of a new player.

The account shared an image of a player whose face was hidden and accompanied it with the caption,"Dekho… kaun aane wala hai Punjab di shaan, nava tufaan! Hardik Shubkamnaye Iss Diwali". The post reads with a picture where it's easy to recognise Hardik.

Dekho… kaun aane wala hai 👀🔥 Punjab di shaan, nava tufaan! ❤️💙 Hardik Shubkamnaye Iss Diwali 🪔 #PunjabKings https://t.co/pLbLGhRXs1 — Punjab Kings 💛 (@PunjabKingsIpI) November 6, 2026 The post was quick to capture the attention of cricket fans and many drew parallels between the mystery player and Hardik Pandya. But be aware that the account sharing the post is not the official Punjab Kings X account. It is another social media account operating under the same name. Therefore, the post should not be treated as an official announcement or confirmation of Hardik’s possible move to the franchise.

Non-Official Social Media Account Named Punjab Kings Fuels Hardik Pandya Buzz The post comes at a time when reports of a possible Hardik Pandya trade between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have been doing the rounds. While the mystery image and caption have sparked fresh discussions among fans, there has been no official confirmation from either franchise regarding the all-rounder’s future. Talks between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have reportedly progressed with the managements of both franchises looking at a possibility of a player swap. The paperwork is reportedly expected to be submitted to the IPL authorities, with an announcement potentially coming later this week.

The proposed deal could be one of the biggest talking points ahead of IPL 2027, especially with the November 17 retention deadline approaching. Hardik Pandya-PBKS Trade Talks Reach Advanced Stage Hardik, who led Mumbai Indians in the previous edition of the IPL, has reportedly emerged as a possible trade target for Punjab Kings. The Ricky Ponting-coached franchise is understood to be eyeing an experienced all-rounder to bolster its ranks. Hardik’s ability to contribute with both bat and ball could make him a valuable addition to the side. Interestingly, reports suggest that the initial approach for the trade came from a senior Mumbai Indians official. While Punjab were interested in bringing Hardik on board, discussions reportedly involved Arshdeep Singh and Vishnu Vinod as potential players in the exchange.

Arshdeep’s possible departure would be a major decision for Punjab, considering the left-arm pacer’s importance to their bowling attack over the last few seasons. Arshdeep Singh Trade Could Trigger Another PBKS Move A possible Arshdeep Singh trade could also lead to further changes in the Punjab Kings squad. Reports suggest that PBKS could approach Lucknow Super Giants for a potential deal involving left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan and Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. With Hardik potentially joining the team, Stoinis could find his role reduced in Punjab’s plans. Mohsin, meanwhile, is reportedly admired by the PBKS management, although his fitness could be an important factor in any potential deal. Arshdeep was released by Punjab ahead of the 2025 mega auction but was eventually brought back using the Right to Match (RTM) card. Sunrisers Hyderabad pushed his price from ₹15.75 crore to ₹18 crore before PBKS decided to match the bid and retain him.

Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians Journey Hardik returned to Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2024 IPL season through an all-cash trade from Gujarat Titans. His two-year stint with Gujarat had been highly successful. He led the franchise to the IPL title in its debut season in 2022 before guiding them to the final again in 2023. However, his return to Mumbai has not gone according to plan. Despite being appointed captain, Mumbai Indians struggled for consistency and finished near the bottom of the points table twice during his three seasons as skipper. With the IPL 2027 retention deadline approaching, Hardik’s future remains a major talking point. While reports of a possible move to Punjab continue to emerge, the latest social media post should be viewed cautiously, as it did not come from the official Punjab Kings account.

Fans will have to wait for an official word from the franchises before drawing any conclusions about the all-rounder’s future.