IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Free Live Streaming: After taking a 1-0 lead with a five-wicket win in the rain-affected first ODI, India will take on New Zealand in the second match of the series. The Shubman Gill-led side will look to build on its winning start and seal the series with another strong performance.

The match will be played at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, where all eyes will be on senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both players have already retired from Test and T20I cricket, making this ODI series a special occasion as they return to New Zealand.

Rohit will be keen to put the first match behind him after being dismissed for a duck in the series opener. Kohli, meanwhile, looked in excellent touch and entertained fans with a 74-run knock during India’s successful chase. ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: The King Who Turned Aggression Into An Identity And Fitness Into A Revolution With the 2027 ODI World Cup less than a year away, India have limited opportunities to prepare for the tournament. A series win against New Zealand would give the team a timely confidence boost as it continues to work towards the big event.

Wellington Pitch Report For 2nd ODI The Wellington surface is generally known to offer plenty of assistance to fast bowlers. Recent matches at the venue have seen pacers take 57 wickets, while spinners have managed just 21. The numbers suggest that fast bowlers could play a major role, especially during the early overs.

ALSO READ: 'Achieving Milestones That Seem Impossible': Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post For Virat Kohli Batters, however, can also enjoy their time in the middle once they get past the initial challenge. The drop-in pitch is firm and offers good value for shots, allowing players to score freely after settling in. Average Score At Wellington The average score in recent matches at the venue is around 252 runs. While this is not an extremely high-scoring ground, teams that build partnerships and keep wickets in hand can put up a competitive total.

Weather Report And Dew Factor The weather in Wellington is expected to remain cool, with temperatures around 16°C. Humidity is likely to be around 72%, while light coastal winds could also have a say in the contest. Dew could become a factor during the second innings, particularly with the evening temperatures dropping. If the surface gets wet, batting could become slightly easier, which may give the team chasing a possible advantage. Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live and online for free in India When and where will the second ODI between India and New Zealand take place? The second ODI of the five-match series between India and New Zealand is scheduled to take place at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington on Saturday, November 7.

What is the start time of the second ODI between India and New Zealand? The ODI series opener in Wellington will start at 07:30 AM IST, and the coin toss will take place at 07:00 AM IST. Which TV channel(s) will live telecast the second India vs New Zealand ODI? The second ODI of the five-match series between India and New Zealand will be televised live on the Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 TV channels in India.

How to watch the second India-New Zealand ODI online? India’s ODI against New Zealand on Saturday will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. When and where to watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live for free in India? The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand will be live for free on DD Sports in India. India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI playing XIs India (probable Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand (probable Playing XI): Tim Seifert, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner