Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Pakistan have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming women's ODI World Cup, with Fatima Sana being the captain of the side. The tournament is scheduled to be played in India from September 30 to November 2.

The same squad will also feature in the three-match ODI series at home against South Africa starting September 16. The series will act as a preparatory assignment for the World Cup. Pakistan will play all their group-stage matches at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. This will be the first time Sana will be leading her side in an ODI World Cup. She had also led Pakistan at the World Cup qualifiers held in Lahore earlier this year.

Eyman Fatima, who recently made her debut for Pakistan during the T20Is against Ireland, has been named in the side for the mega event. The 20-year-old batter had an impressive outing in Pakistan's National T20 tournament in May. Apart from Eyman, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Syeda Aroob Shah are all set for their maiden ODI World Cup appearances.

On the other hand, Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, who were part of the Qualifier squad, are now named in the travelling reserves along with Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar. The 15 players and the five reserve players will take part in a 14-day camp prior to the South Africa series from Friday, 29 August. The Women in Green made it to the Women's ODI WC via the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, which was held in April this year. They finished in the pole position, after winning all their games, including crucial victories against the West Indies and Bangladesh.