Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian batter, came up with his first public reaction to his son Arjun Tendulkar's engagement to Saaniya Chandhok. Several reports claimed a few days back that Arjun got engaged to Saaniya in a private ceremony, as social media with netizens reacting to the news of the young cricketer taking a new step in his personal life. However, there was no official confirmation made by the families of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok

During an 'Ask Me Anything' session on social media on Monday, Sachin confirmed the engagement. When a fan asked, “Did Arjun really get engaged?", the Master Blaster responded, "Yes, he did, and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life".

inIndiaCricket Prior to Sachin’s confirmation, several hints and reports had suggested that a private engagement ceremony took place, which was attended only by close family and friends of the Tendulkar and Chandhok households. Notably, Saaniya is the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai entrepreneur Ravi Ghai. The Ghai family is well-known for its contributions to the hospitality and food industries.

Talking about Arjun, the youngster is a left-arm pacer and is also a handy batter. He plies his trade for Goa in domestic cricket. In 17 First-Class games, he has picked up 37 wickets while also scoring 532 runs. In the shorter formats, Arjun has featured in 24 T20s, picking up 27 wickets, while in List A cricket, he has played 18 games, claiming 25 wickets.

Arjun has also been a part of the IPL cricket. He made his debut for the Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2023 and played four matches for them, taking three wickets. However, opportunities remained limited the following year, with him featuring in just one game without success.

During his engagement with fans on the Reddit platform, Sachin responded to interesting questions, also revealing the reason for former skipper MS Dhoni promoting himself above Yuvraj Singh in the final of the ODI World Cup 2011 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai.