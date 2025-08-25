Kerala Cricket League: Sanju Samson has picked up the momentum with the bat as he made a huge statement ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. The star batter smashed a 42-ball century in the Kerala Cricket League on Sunday. Samson came out to open for Kochi Blue Tigers while chasing the massive target of 237 against Aries Kollam Sailors in Thiruvananthapuram. He smashed his fifty in just 16 balls and completed his hundred in just 42 balls. On the back of 14 fours and five sixes, Samson put his team on the track to overhaul the total.

Samson has played a total of 149 matches in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals and, with the help of two centuries and 23 fifties, amassed a total of 4027 runs. Samson's recent century has come out as a major boost for him ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, which is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 9 to 28. He was named in India's 15-member squad, but it remains unclear whether he will be able to make it to the playing XI.