- By Himanshu Badola
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 09:35 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Kerala Cricket League: Sanju Samson has picked up the momentum with the bat as he made a huge statement ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. The star batter smashed a 42-ball century in the Kerala Cricket League on Sunday.
Samson came out to open for Kochi Blue Tigers while chasing the massive target of 237 against Aries Kollam Sailors in Thiruvananthapuram. He smashed his fifty in just 16 balls and completed his hundred in just 42 balls. On the back of 14 fours and five sixes, Samson put his team on the track to overhaul the total.
The right-handed Samson was dismissed on 121, which he scored in 51 balls, but his heroics got his team a four-wicket win.
A 🅃🄾🄽 of Power 🤩— Kerala Cricket League (@KCL_t20) August 24, 2025
Sanju Samson, that was ruthless. 🔥#KCLSeason2 #KCL2025 pic.twitter.com/pKDx75vF5R
After crossing the triple-digit mark, Sanju acknowledged fans’ support and then hugged his elder brother, Saly. Saly, like Sanju, is a cricketer and is also the captain of Kochi Blue Tigers. He was at the non-striker’s end when Sanju completed his century.
Ever got to 100 and celebrated with your brother at the non-striker’s end? 🔥💗💯 pic.twitter.com/HcQOSbsKHY— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 24, 2025
Sanju’s IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals, shared three posts on X to celebrate their skipper's knock.
𝗘𝗻 𝘃𝗮𝘇𝗵𝗶, 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗶 𝘃𝗮𝘇𝗵𝗶! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EBHpPuAMCY— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 24, 2025
121 off 51 opening the innings. Adipoliii Chetta! 🔥💗 pic.twitter.com/aBL2DqiphZ— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 24, 2025
A few days back, several reports headlined a possible rift between Samson and Rajasthan Royals management and that the batter wanted to leave the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026. A report in Cribuzz even claimed that Samson expressed his desire to be released or traded to another team.
Samson has played a total of 149 matches in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals and, with the help of two centuries and 23 fifties, amassed a total of 4027 runs.
Samson's recent century has come out as a major boost for him ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, which is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 9 to 28. He was named in India's 15-member squad, but it remains unclear whether he will be able to make it to the playing XI.
With Shubman Gill making his return to the T20I side and becoming the vice-captain of the side for the Asia Cup, Samson might not be the first-choice opener alongside Abhishek Sharma. Gill will likely be an automatic pick in the playing XI and is expected to take up the opener's role.