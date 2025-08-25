- By Himanshu Badola
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 10:17 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian captain, has been appointed as the new head coach of Pretoria Capitals ahead of the fourth season of the SA20 league, which is scheduled to start from December 26.
Ganguly will take over the all-important role from Jonathan Trott, having already acted as the director of cricket for JSW Sports, the parent company of Pretoria Capitals, since last year. This will be Ganguly's first stint at the helm of affairs of a side.
"The Prince is all set to bring a royal flair to the Capitals camp! We are ecstatic to announce Sourav Ganguly as our new head coach," Pretoria Capitals wrote on social media.
ALSO READ: PCB Chairman Reacts To Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan's Asia Cup Snub
The Prince is all set to bring a royal flair to the Capitals camp! We are ecstatic to announce 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐯 𝐆𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐲 as our new 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 🌟— Pretoria Capitals (@PretoriaCapsSA) August 24, 2025
The Centurion awaits ⚡#RoarSaamMore #BetwaySA20 pic.twitter.com/6ywp7U7ktw
Masterful centuries, fruitful captaincy stints, accolades galore - Sourav Ganguly has done it all 🤩— Pretoria Capitals (@PretoriaCapsSA) August 24, 2025
With yet another feather in his cap, we can’t wait to see how he helps the Capitals shine ✨#RoarSaamMore #BetwaySA20 pic.twitter.com/NmTjTRllsg
Ganguly hasn't coached any team in the past. Between 2018 and 2019, Ganguly served as the team director of the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals. He vacated the post after becoming BCCI president.
ALSO READ: Sanju Samson Smashes Fiery Century Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025
Pretoria Capitals have struggled in the SA20 tournament so far and are yet to lift the title. They finished the first season at the top of the standings in the league stage and ended up losing the final against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. In the next two seasons, in 2023-24 and 2024-25, they have faced more disappointing results, finishing in fifth position both times and failing to qualify for the playoffs.
Pretoria Capitals will be hoping that their luck turns around with Ganguly's appointment.
For four years, between 2015 and 2019, he also served as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal.
"Jonathan Trott, forever grateful for your leadership and unwavering dedication to the team. All the best on your next adventure! Once a Capital, always a Capital!" Pretoria Capitals wrote on its social media handles on Saturday.
Talking about Ganguly, the veteran cricketer is one of the successful captains India have had in their history. The left-handed batter represented India in 424 international matches and scored a total of 18575 runs.