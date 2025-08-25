Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian captain, has been appointed as the new head coach of Pretoria Capitals ahead of the fourth season of the SA20 league, which is scheduled to start from December 26. Ganguly will take over the all-important role from Jonathan Trott, having already acted as the director of cricket for JSW Sports, the parent company of Pretoria Capitals, since last year. This will be Ganguly's first stint at the helm of affairs of a side.

Pretoria Capitals have struggled in the SA20 tournament so far and are yet to lift the title. They finished the first season at the top of the standings in the league stage and ended up losing the final against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. In the next two seasons, in 2023-24 and 2024-25, they have faced more disappointing results, finishing in fifth position both times and failing to qualify for the playoffs.