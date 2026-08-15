India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, with several members of the country’s sporting community taking to social media to share their wishes and messages on the special occasion. Among those who led the wishes were ICC Chairman Jay Shah and former India captain Virat Kohli. Both spoke about the values of freedom, unity, sacrifice and national pride that continue to bring the country together. This year also marks 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, a song that played an important role during India’s freedom movement and remains deeply connected with the country’s national identity.

“The true strength of a nation lies not only in its victories, but in the values that unite its people. Wishing everyone a proud and Happy Independence Day," Jay Shah wrote. Virat Kohli also shared an Instagram post on the occasion. “Happy Independence Day. Celebrating the freedom that unites us, the diversity that defines us, and the dreams that drive us forward. May we continue building an India that inspires generations. Jai Hind,” he wrote.

Rohit Sharma shared a picture of himself wearing the India jersey and wrote, “Always proud to carry the flag. Happy Independence Day!” India’s cricketing legends also joined the celebrations. Former India great Sachin Tendulkar and Indian T20I captain Shreyas Iyer both shared Independence Day wishes with their followers. Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra used the occasion to speak about the importance of sports and giving children the opportunity to play. “I’ll never forget standing there and watching the tricolour rise. This Independence Day, my hope is that every child in India has the right and opportunity to play. Because play is joy. Play is freedom. And every child deserves both,” Bindra wrote.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman urged people to remember the sacrifices made for the country’s freedom and play their part in building a stronger nation. “Happy Independence Day. Let us celebrate the spirit of freedom, honour the sacrifices of those who gave us our independence, and continue to contribute towards building a stronger, more united and progressive India. Jai Hind!” Laxman posted. Former India captain Mithali Raj also extended her wishes, writing, “Wishing everyone a very Happy 80th Independence Day.” Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina wrote, “Our identity is enshrined in the colors of the Tricolor. 80 years of freedom, countless sacrifices. Heartfelt wishes on August 15, 2026.” Shikhar Dhawan looked back at some of the proudest moments of his career in the India jersey. “Some of the proudest moments of my life have come wearing the India jersey. Here’s to the country that gave me the dream, the opportunity and the belief to chase it. Happy 80th Independence Day,” the former India cricketer wrote.

Indian men’s cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir also remembered the people whose sacrifices made India’s freedom possible. “Their sacrifice. Our freedom. Our responsibility: India. Jai Hind,” Gambhir wrote. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared its Independence Day message, saying, “Here’s wishing every Indian a very Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind.” Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also wished everyone on the occasion, writing, “Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day.”