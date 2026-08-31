Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to make his mark in the world of cricket with his remarkable batting exploits.

The 15-year-old Indian wonderkid took the limelight yet again in the Duleep Trophy as he became the youngest player in the history of the tournament to score a half-century.

Representing the East Zone in a match against the Central Zone, Sooryavanshi was given the extra responsibility of captaincy in the absence of Ishan Kishan.

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Despite the fact that he is so young, the Rajasthan Royals sensation displayed no signs of discomfort and performed yet another fearless innings in his classic aggressive fashion.

Sooryavanshi scored his half-century in mere 42 balls, hitting three sixes and five fours in the process. His aggressive batting brought him close to yet another astonishing milestone as he was all set to score a century in the Duleep Trophy.