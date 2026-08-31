- The 15-year-old Indian wonderkid took the limelight yet again in the Duleep Trophy.
- Sooryavanshi scored his half-century in mere 42 balls.
- His 92-run knock proved his ability to take on the challenge at the domestic level.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to make his mark in the world of cricket with his remarkable batting exploits.
The 15-year-old Indian wonderkid took the limelight yet again in the Duleep Trophy as he became the youngest player in the history of the tournament to score a half-century.
Representing the East Zone in a match against the Central Zone, Sooryavanshi was given the extra responsibility of captaincy in the absence of Ishan Kishan.
ALSO READ: 'Guys Are Growing...': Joe Root Lauds England's Performance After Impressive Victory Vs Pakistan
Despite the fact that he is so young, the Rajasthan Royals sensation displayed no signs of discomfort and performed yet another fearless innings in his classic aggressive fashion.
Sooryavanshi scored his half-century in mere 42 balls, hitting three sixes and five fours in the process. His aggressive batting brought him close to yet another astonishing milestone as he was all set to score a century in the Duleep Trophy.
However, the young player’s brilliant innings came to an end after he was out after scoring 92.
Sooryavanshi Breaks 57-Year-Old Duleep Trophy Record
Sooryavanshi may not have scored a century, but by the time he made the score of fifty he had already made history.
The teenage batting sensation reached the milestone at the age of 15 years and 157 days and broke a record that stood for 57 years.
The previous record was held by Laxman Singh who scored his first fifty in the Duleep Trophy at the age of 16 years and 23 days in the year 1969.
Youngest To Hit Duleep Trophy Fifty
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Age
|
1
|
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|
15 years 157 days
|
2
|
Laxman Singh (1969)
|
16 years 23 days
|
3
|
Piyush Chawla (2025)
|
16 years 307 days
Sooryavanshi's latest achievement adds another historic chapter to what has already been a remarkable start to his professional career.
ALSO READ: Shefali Sets Tone, Deepti Delivers Record Spell To Power India To 94-Run Rout Of Thailand In Women's Asia Cup Opener
Although he fell eight runs short of a century, his 92-run knock proved his ability to take on the challenge at the domestic level.
More importantly, it saw him surpass a record that had survived for more than half a century.
Additionally, during Day 1 of the same match, he became the youngest-ever captain in Duleep Trophy history. He stepped in as the stand-in captain for East Zone after regular skipper Ishan Kishan suffered a wrist injury.