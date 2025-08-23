Virat Kohli got his dream fulfilled with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru when he won his maiden IPL title during the 2025 season. Kohli played a key role in RCB's success earlier this year under Rajat Patidar's captaincy. RCB's young player has opened up about his interaction with Virat Kohli regarding the India batter's approach to the remainder of his career. He mentioned the former Indian skipper's remark that he won’t play as an impact player in the Indian Premier League and that the day he has to play that role, he would quit cricket.

ALSO READ: RCB Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli-Rajat Patidar IPL 2025 Captaincy Saga Right after India’s T20 World Cup title triumph in June 2024, Kohli retired from T20Is but continues playing in the IPL. In May, he announced his retirement from the Test career as well, ahead of the all-important England tour. Chikara, who was picked by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 mega auction, got an opportunity to share the dressing room with Kohli. "Virat bhaiya said, 'Tab tak cricket khelunga, jab tak main poora fit hun. Ye impact player ki tarah nahi khelunga. Main sher ki tarah khelunga (I will play cricket as long as I am completely fit. I won’t play as an impact player. I will play like a lion). I will field for the entire 20 overs and then bat. The day I have to play as an impact player, I will quit cricket," Chikara said while speaking to RevSportz.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill To Miss Duleep Trophy Due To THIS REASON Chikara developed a special bonding with Kohli within the RCB setup during the IPL 2025 and was often seen beside the ace Indian batter. Virat has been out of action since the IPL 2025. He will not be part of the Asia Cup 2025 as it will be played in the T20I format. The multi-nation tournament will be played in the UAE from September 9 to 28. Kohli and another veteran cricketer, Rohit Sharma, will have discussions with the BCCI over their international futures as the legendary batters only remain active in the ODI format.