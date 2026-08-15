India captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir hoisted the Tricolour at the Galle International Stadium in Galle along with the Indian squad on the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day. The flag-hoisting ceremony took place ahead of the first Test, which is scheduled to begin later in the day.

The BCCI shared a clip of the ceremony, in which Gambhir and Gill can be seen hoisting the Indian flag. After the flag was raised, the entire squad joined in for the national anthem. Here is the video.

On the occasion of Independence Day, #TeamIndia gathered at Galle to hoist the Tricolour 🇮🇳 ahead of the First #SLvIND Test.#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/tHKIggV6AU — BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2026

Notably, the upcoming Test will be India’s 600th match in the longest format of the game since the country made its Test debut in 1932.