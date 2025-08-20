- By Namrata Vijay
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 10:41 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
WEF-W vs SOB-W, The Hundred Predicted XI And Dream Team Picks For Captain, Vice-Captain: Welsh Fire women will lock horns with Southern Brave women during the 21st match of the ongoing tournament. The match would be held at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Welsh Fire are lying at the last position in the points table after losing four consecutive matches. They lost to Oval Invincibles by 39 runs during their last match and will aim to make a brilliant comeback. They haven't won a single match this year and will try to bounce back. At the same time, Southern Brave women had defeated Oval Invincibles by a huge margin of 89 runs during their last match. They had posted a mammoth target of 161 runs and then had skittled the Oval out for just 72 runs. They are on a five-match winning spree and are currently the table toppers. The upcoming match promises to be a nail-biting thriller.
Toss- The toss for the match between Welsh Fire women and Southern Brave women would be held at 4:00 p.m. IST.
Time- August 20, 4 p.m. IST
Venue- Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: Shreyas Iyer Shines, But T20I Recall Remains Elusive
Where to watch Welsh Fire women vs Southern Brave women live in India?
The match between Welsh Fire women and Southern Brave women would be livestreamed on the FanCode app.
WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream Team Prediction
Wicket-keeper: Sarah Bryce
Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Georgia Adams, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier
All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Sophie Devine, Hayley Matthews
Bowlers: Lauren Bell, Shabnim Ismail
Captain: Haylew Matthews
Vice-captain: Danielle Wyatt
WEF-W vs SOB-W Probable Playing XIs
Welsh Fire (Women)
SIR Dunkley, Hayley Matthews, TT Beaumont (C), GA Elwiss, JL Jonassen, SJ Bryce (wk), KL George, G Davies, FR Davies, S Ismail, KA Levick
Also Read: R Ashwin Slams Selectors For Dropping THIS Player From Asia Cup Squad, Says, 'If I Am Him, I'll Start Playing For....'
Southern Brave (Women)
DN Wyatt, ME Bouchier, L Wolvaardt, SFM Devine, Freya Kemp, CL Tryon, GL Adams (C), MK Villiers, R Southby (wk), LK Bell, TC Coleman