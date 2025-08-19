India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the incredible rising talents in Indian cricket and is destined to represent the national team in all formats for many years to come. While Jaiswal recently impressed during the five-match Test series in England, the young opener has missed out on India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from September 9 to 28. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that it was 'unfortunate' that Yashasvi Jaiswal didn’t find a place in the 15-man squad.

Shubman Gill was named India's vice-captain, which makes him an automatic pick in the playing XI. Gill will likely be opening the innings with Abhishek Sharma, with Sanju Samson being the other option for the role. Jaiswal, on the other hand, was named as one of the standby players, alongside Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

"It’s unfortunate. What Abhishek has done over the last year or so, plus giving us a bowling option, is required. One of these guys was always going to miss out," Agarkar said while speaking to the media after he and Suryakumar Yadav announced the Asia Cup squad in Mumbai on Tuesday.

India have been a consistent force in the T20 format under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy lately, especially after the T20 World Cup title win last year. They have won 17 out of their last 20 matches in the format, and none of these games featured Jaiswal and hence, it was tough for the youngster to get into the 15-man squad.

Before Jaiswal became busy as a regular Test player in the past year, he was playing T20Is and was doing well, including an impressive Indian Premier League. In IPL 2025, Jaiswal scored 559 runs in 14 matches at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 159.71. It was his next best performance after IPL 2023.