Political tensions escalated on Sunday over whether Chhath Puja would be allowed in East Delhi’s Kondli canal, with both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trading allegations throughout the day. Delhi minister Kapil Mishra visited the Kondli canal early in the morning to inspect the ghats, where devotees had begun preparing for the festival. Due to the lack of water, some locals had even created temporary ghats using polythene sheets, leading to widespread disappointment among residents.

Amid growing protests and political pressure, high-level discussions were held between the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments. By evening, water was released from the Hindon River into the Kondli canal, bringing relief to residents. Chhath Puja will now be celebrated at the site on Monday.

The Kondli canal ghats had remained unused for the past five years. This year, Union Minister of State and local MP Harsh Malhotra had laid the foundation for a new Chhath ghat in the Kondli ward, raising hopes for the festival’s return to the area.

However, the absence of water led to protests near the canal in the Vasundhara Enclave area, where residents blocked roads. Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar and Burari MLA Sanjeev Kumar joined the protest, accusing the BJP governments in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh of depriving Purvanchali devotees of their right to celebrate. Police later detained and released the MLAs and their supporters.

Later in the day, Minister Kapil Mishra revisited the canal with officials from the Delhi Jal Board and local MLAs, including Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma. Mishra alleged that AAP had earlier banned Chhath celebrations on the Yamuna, while the BJP government was ensuring grand arrangements for devotees.

Abhay Verma, who is also part of the Delhi government’s high-level Chhath committee, confirmed in the evening that water had been released from the Hindon Barrage, assuring that the canal would be filled by Monday morning for devotees to perform Chhath rituals.