The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to begin the redevelopment work of jogging tracks in Lodhi Garden and Sanjay Lake from next month. Set to be built under Rs 3 crore, the plan was prepared about two years ago.

According to officials, a 1.8-kilometre-long synthetic track will be built at Sanjay Lake, while a 2.5-kilometre-long gravel track will be constructed in Lodhi Garden.

NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Chahal stated that the tender process for both parks is in its final stage, and work orders will be issued within two weeks, with the completion target set within three months of work allocation.

The tender also includes long-term maintenance responsibility for both the footpaths and the tracks, which will lie with the agency. Chahal explained that the existing broken red stone track at Sanjay Lake will be removed, and a new 1.5 metres wide synthetic track will be laid.