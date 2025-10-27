The historic Chandni Chowk, one of North India’s largest and oldest commercial hubs, is once again gripped by anxiety as the threat of sealing looms over thousands of shops following Supreme Court orders. The move has sparked concern among more than 2 lakh shopkeepers in Old Delhi, who fear similar action in other markets.

The Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are now preparing to present their case before the Supreme Court on Monday, following the intervention of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who has directed officials to take all possible legal measures to halt the sealing drive.

Officials said the Delhi government has also accelerated the process of preparing a comprehensive relief plan for traders in the area. Experts have pointed out that had the conversion and parking charges been deposited on time, the situation might not have escalated.

Under the DDA Master Plan 2021, the MCD and the Delhi Development Authority were required to prepare a special plan for Old Delhi, including Chandni Chowk, by 2005-2006. However, even after two decades, that plan remains incomplete. Similarly, the earlier government’s proposal to declare 351 roads as commercial, including several lanes of Chandni Chowk, also remains pending.

According to officials, only 10 per cent of shopkeepers in Chandni Chowk have paid the required conversion and parking fees. These payments would have legally recognised their establishments as commercial properties, exempting them from sealing. The MCD has faced criticism for failing to collect the charges effectively, while traders are also being blamed for their lack of initiative.

Despite the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Special Provisions) Act, first passed in 2006 and extended several times (most recently until 2026), which provides temporary protection from sealing in special areas like Old Delhi, the absence of a concrete plan continues to leave traders vulnerable.

Last week, the MCD sealed nine shops in Katra Neel, Chandni Chowk, after the Supreme Court deemed the constructions illegal. The civic agency’s inaction and the traders’ indifference in pursuing legal remedies have both been cited as reasons behind the crisis.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has instructed the Delhi government and the MCD to explore every legal avenue to provide relief to traders. “Traders are hopeful that the government will intervene and prevent further sealing,” said Gopal Garg, President of the Cloth Market Association, Chandni Chowk.

Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal said the sealing was carried out without following proper legal procedures. “According to MCD law, a trader should first receive a notice and be given a chance to respond. If the response is unsatisfactory, the trader has the right to appeal before a tribunal or court. None of this was done,” he said.

Shri Bhagwan Bansal, General Secretary of the Delhi Hindustani Mercantile Association, called the move "unacceptable," saying, "Traders contribute peacefully to the economy, but sealing shops based on a single complaint without hearing their side is unjust." Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor criticised both the MCD and the DDA for their failure to prepare the mandated special area plan and collect the due fees. "This negligence by both the agencies and the shopkeepers has now resulted in this crisis," he said.

With the issue now before the Supreme Court, the future of thousands of Chandni Chowk traders hangs in the balance, as both the Delhi government and MCD prepare to argue for relief from sealing on Monday.