UER-2 Accident: A DTC bus collided with four vehicles at Barwala Chowk in UR-2, Outer Delhi. A water tender, two cars, and an e-rickshaw were damaged in the accident. A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus was involved in a major collision at Barwala Chowk in the UR-2 area of Outer Delhi, damaging four vehicles. The accident led to significant damage to a water tender, two cars, and an e-rickshaw. The front portion of the DTC bus was also damaged.

No serious injuries have been reported so far, though an investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident. The local Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) has requested the construction of a speed breaker at the Barwala Red Light intersection. A 300-metre stretch of the UER-2 road at Barwala Village Red Light Chowk falls under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). A formal request has been submitted to the NHAI for the construction of speed breakers at this location.

UER-2 Boosts Regional Connectivity - Project is developed in five packages at a cost of Rs 6,445 crore. - While the 54.21 km of ring road is in Delhi, 21.50 km is built in Haryana. - Commuters from Delhi-NCR are now able to reach NH-44 without facing congestion at Delhi's ring roads. - Additional 65 kilometres highway from Tronica City to the under-construction FNG Expressway has already been approved.