Health Benefits of Crying: Our bodies, at times, express emotions in unusual ways that we may not fully understand. Sometimes our minds look for a natural way to let go of stress when we're feeling overpowered, relieved or even profoundly affected by something. And that is Crying. Yes, we frequently experience a feeling of lightness after tears release, as though a heavy burden has been removed from our chest. Humans, regardless of age or gender, go through this natural process from childhood to adulthood.

Some people experience it silently, while others experience it as an uncontrollable outburst of emotions. It's interesting to note that this small gesture has a relationship to our health in addition to reflecting emotions. It is among the body's most organic means of self-healing, stress reduction and mental and physical equilibrium. However, few people are aware of the many unexpected advantages this process offers, which go beyond simply expressing grief or suffering.

Three Types Of Crying Explained According to “Health Harvard education”, scientists divide the liquid product of crying into three distinct categories: 1. Reflex tears

2. Continuous tears

3. Emotional tears The first two categories carry out the important function of cleaning our eyes of debris like smoke and dust, and lubricating them to help prevent infections. 98% of them are made of water. The third category, emotional tears, may have the greatest health benefits since they help our bodies rid themselves of stress hormones and other toxins. Scientists have shown that crying causes the release of endogenous opioids, or endorphins and oxytocin. Both emotional and physical pain can be lessened by these feel-good chemicals. Even back in the 1990s, the poet Robert Bly said that even Men should weep openly if they needed to.