Bhopal School Closed Update: The Bhopal district administration has declared a holiday for students from Nursery to Class 12 in all government, private and aided schools on August 11, 2026, due to heavy rainfall. The order applies to MPBSE, CBSE, ICSE and other schools operating in Bhopal district. Teachers and staff are required to remain present during school hours, while schools with unsafe access have been given special attendance instructions.

Parents Should Avoid Sending Children To School Parents in Bhopal should ensure that children do not travel to school on August 11, as the holiday order applies to students from Nursery through Class 12. With heavy rain affecting roads and local movement, families should prioritise children's safety and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall or waterlogging.

ALSO READ: UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key To Be Out This Week; Objection Window Details Inside Check Local Weather And Road Conditions Parents should continue monitoring weather updates and local administration advisories, particularly if they need to travel for essential work. Heavy rainfall can lead to waterlogging, blocked roads, overflowing rivers and streams, and difficult commuting conditions. Families should avoid routes that become unsafe and keep children indoors during severe weather conditions.

Keep Children Safe During Heavy Rain Parents should keep children away from flooded areas, drainage channels, rivers, streams and waterlogged roads. They should also ensure children remain informed about any further school-related announcements. The district order specifically states that teachers and employees should not be forced to risk their lives reaching schools where access is dangerous because of heavy rain or other hazards.