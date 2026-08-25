CBSE 10, 12 Sample Question Papers 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release subject-wise sample question papers and marking schemes for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for the 2026-27 academic session. Once released, students appearing for the 2027 board exams will be able to download the official PDFs for free directly from the official portals, cbse.gov.in or cbseacademic.nic.in.

Given the established trend of uploading sample papers early to assist students with their preparation, it is expected that the board will soon activate the download links. Practicing with these sample papers will enable students to align their preparation with the new exam structure, competency-based questions, and subject-wise marking systems.

ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh Board 2026: HPBOSE Begins Registration For Classes 9 And 11; Check Fee, Deadline And Steps To Apply CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Paper 2026-27: Highlights Feature Details Exam Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Academic Session 2026-27 Applicable For CBSE Class 10 & 12 Half-Yearly, Pre-Board & Board Exams (2027) Subjects Covered All Mandatory and Elective Subjects Medium English and Hindi Package Includes Sample Question Paper (SQP) + Detailed Marking Scheme Official Website cbse.gov.in / cbseacademic.nic.in Steps to Download CBSE Sample Papers 2026-27 Visit the official website of the board at cbse.gov.in or cbseacademic.nic.in. Click on the designated link for Sample Question Paper (SQP) 2026-2027.

Choose your respective grade (Class X or Class XII). Select the specific subject to view the sample question paper and marking scheme. Download the subject-wise PDF files and save them for offline practice. ALSO READ: ICSI CS Result June 2026 OUT: Check Professional Course Topper List, Direct Link Here; Executive Scorecards To Release At 2 PM Why Is Solving CBSE Sample Papers 2027 Important? Solving CBSE Class 10 and 12 sample papers builds exam confidence and significantly improves solving speed and accuracy. It helps students understand time management, pinpoint important high-weightage topics, analyze weak preparation areas, and become familiar with the actual board exam question structure and marking scheme prior to the finals.