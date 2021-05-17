New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: In the wake of COVID-19's second wave getting severe and increasing number of infection cases CBSE and many state education boards decided to cancel the board exams for class 10th. Meanwhile, they postponed the exams for class 12th. The decision was made by the state and central governments to ensure the safety of children and teachers amidst the global pandemic. Many parents, students and teachers appreciated the decision of class 10th boards getting cancelled as the management could not have been possible due to the ongoing spread of the virus.

However, now as the COVID-19 infection is getting severe with every passing day, many students those who are appearing for class 12th board exams are getting restless. Many states and cities are under lockdown and curfew and amidst this, students are waiting for CBSE to cancel the board exams or postpone them even further. Many students even took to their social media accounts and demanded from PM Modi to cancel the class 12 board exams. Yes, netizens started sharing posts and tweets on Twitter with #modiji_cancel12thboards, which started trending on the microblogging site.

Before this, student's parents have been asking the government to cancel the board exams for their children keeping in mind the safety. Also, #CancelBoardExams was in trends a few days ago. However, CBSE has not taken any decision in this regard so far. The board had said, "It is clarified that no such decision has been taken regarding CBSE class 12 examinations as being speculated in certain sections of media. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public."