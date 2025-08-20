CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025 OUT: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially announced the results for the supplementary examination for class 10, 12 on August 19, 2025 on their official website. Those students who have appeared for the supplementary examination 2025 class 10, 12 will be able to check their compartment scorecards by using their login credentials in the designated field.

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Exams Conducted The supplementary examination 2025 for class 10th and 12th were conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education from July 8, 2025 to July 22, 2025 in offline mode. The class 10th supplementary exams were conducted from July 9, 2025 to July 21, 2025 whereas supplementary examinations for class 12th were conducted from July 8, 2025 to July 22, 2025.

Particulars Their Details Name of Board Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Name of Exam CGBSE Second Main (Supplementary) Exam 2025 Class 10th Exam July 9, 2025 to July 21, 2025 Class 12th Exam July 8, 2025 to July 22, 2025 Official Website cgbse.nic.in Result Date DECLARED! The students were eagerly waiting for the supplementary results to be announced soon. The class 10th students will have to select their streams whereas class 12th students have to choose from a wide range of bachelor’s courses. The students must keep a close check on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education for further updates. CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: How to Check Results Via SMS? Step 1. For Class 12: Type CG12Roll Number and send it to thai mobile number 56263.