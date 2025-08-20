- By Anshika Verma
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 08:51 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025 OUT: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially announced the results for the supplementary examination for class 10, 12 on August 19, 2025 on their official website. Those students who have appeared for the supplementary examination 2025 class 10, 12 will be able to check their compartment scorecards by using their login credentials in the designated field.
CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Exams Conducted
The supplementary examination 2025 for class 10th and 12th were conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education from July 8, 2025 to July 22, 2025 in offline mode. The class 10th supplementary exams were conducted from July 9, 2025 to July 21, 2025 whereas supplementary examinations for class 12th were conducted from July 8, 2025 to July 22, 2025.
|
Particulars
|
Their Details
|
Name of Board
|
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE)
|
Name of Exam
|
CGBSE Second Main (Supplementary) Exam 2025
|
Class 10th Exam
|
July 9, 2025 to July 21,
2025
|
Class 12th Exam
|
July 8, 2025 to July 22, 2025
|
Official Website
|
Result Date
|
DECLARED!
The students were eagerly waiting for the supplementary results to be announced soon. The class 10th students will have to select their streams whereas class 12th students have to choose from a wide range of bachelor’s courses. The students must keep a close check on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education for further updates.
CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: How to Check Results Via SMS?
Step 1. For Class 12: Type CG12Roll Number and send it to thai mobile number 56263.
Step 2. For Class 10: Type CG10Roll Number and send it to this mobile number 56263.
Steps to check CGBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025:
Step 1. Students must visit the official website of the CGBSE — cgbse.nic.in to check their supplementary results.
Step 2. Next, click on the link for 'Exam Result – High School Second Main Supplementary 2025' (for Class 10) or 'Higher Secondary Second Main Supplementary 2025' (for Class 12).
Step 3. A new window will open on the screen, students have to enter the CGBSE roll number in the login box and click on submit button.
Step 4. Submit to proceed and your CGBSE 10, 12 supplementary result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5. Download the result and always take a printout for future reference.
Direct Link to check Class 10 Supplementary Result
Direct Link to check Class 12 Supplementary Result