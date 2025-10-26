IGNOU TEE December 2025 Registration: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is scheduled to close the registration deadline for December 2025 Term-end Examinations (TEE) on Sunday, October 26, 2025. eligible and interested candidates who have not yet submitted their applications for the ODL and Online programs can submit them without late fees on the official website, ignou.samarth.edu.in.

The registration window will be open from October 27 to 31, 2025, with a late fee of Rs 1,100. Candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 200 for each theory course.

The IGNOU December TEE for ODL and online programmes will be held in pen-and-paper and CBT mode from December 1, 2025. There will be two shifts – the morning shift will be from 10 AM to 1 PM and the evening shift will be from 2 PM to 5 PM.