- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Sun, 26 Oct 2025 09:48 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
IGNOU TEE December 2025 Registration: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is scheduled to close the registration deadline for December 2025 Term-end Examinations (TEE) on Sunday, October 26, 2025. eligible and interested candidates who have not yet submitted their applications for the ODL and Online programs can submit them without late fees on the official website, ignou.samarth.edu.in.
The registration window will be open from October 27 to 31, 2025, with a late fee of Rs 1,100. Candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 200 for each theory course.
The IGNOU December TEE for ODL and online programmes will be held in pen-and-paper and CBT mode from December 1, 2025. There will be two shifts – the morning shift will be from 10 AM to 1 PM and the evening shift will be from 2 PM to 5 PM.
Also Read: Today’s School Assembly News Headlines (October 26): Check Top National, International And Sports Updates Here
IGNOU December TEE 2025: Steps To Apply
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for IGNOU December TEE 2025:
Step 1: Go to the official website at ignou.samarth.edu.in
Step 2: Enter the details to register yourself.
Step 3: Fill in the application forms and pay the application fee.
Step 4: Review the application form, and submit it.
Step 5: Download the confirmation page.
Step 6: Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR IGNOU DECEMBER TEE 2025
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IGNOU.