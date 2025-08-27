Gate 2026 Registration And Application Form: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) is set to start registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) tomorrow, August 28, 2025. Interested candidates can register on the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in.ac.in in order to avoid last-minute hurdles so that they can register before the last date, September 28, without a late fee. Those who fail to apply by this date will have to pay an additional fee to register until October 9, 2025.

GATE is conducted for admission to postgraduate programs like M.tech, MS etc. in reputated Indian institutes, eligibility for PSU jobs, obtaining scholarships/fellowships, or enrollment in foreign universities. Candidates aspiring for any of these can apply for GATE 2026 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

GATE 2026 Registration: Important Dates Event Date Start of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) August 28, 2025 Last Date of regular online registration process (without late fee) September 28, 2025 Closing Date of extended online registration process (with late fee) October 9, 2025 Result date March 19, 2026 IIT Guwahati GATE 2026: Eligibility Criteria Check the general eligibility requirements below: 1. Candidates who are currently studying in the third or higher year of any undergraduate degree program, or who have completed any government-approved degree in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts or humanities are eligible for GATE 2026.

2. Candidates having certifications from professional bodies must ensure that the exams they have are approved by the Ministry of Education/AICTE/UGC/UPSC as equivalent to B.E./B.Tech./B.Arch./B.Planning etc. if they wish to apply. 3. Candidates who have completed or are pursuing their qualifying degrees from countries other than India must be currently in the third or higher year, or have completed at least a three-year undergraduate degree in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts or humanities to be eligible.

4. Those who are pursuing more degrees than mentioned below or already have a higher degree are allowed to appear for GATE 2026.

Candidates with BSc/BA/BCom degree who wish to take admission in Master's programs in IITs and IISc can apply.

Also Read: GATE 2026 Examination Complete Guide: Registration, Exam Dates, Eligibility, Syllabus And Preparation Strategy IIT GUWAHATI GATE 2026 Registration: How To Apply? To apply online, candidates will have to follow these steps given below. 1. Visit to the official website of GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

2. Click on GATE 2026 registration link available on the home page. 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. 4. Once registration is done, login to the account. 5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee. 6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page & Keep Hard copy for future reference. Direct link to apply GATE 2026: Exam Schedule & Application Fee Structure Exam Dates February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026 Shift 1 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Shift 2 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM