MAHA TAIT Result 2025 OUT: The Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSCE) has officially declared the results of the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) 2025 on Monday August 18, 2025 on their official website. Those students who have appeared for the examination will be able to download their scorecards by visiting the website and by entering their login credentials.

The Maharashtra Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) was conducted by the MSCE in two different phases across 26 districts of Maharashtra — the first round of the exam was conducted from May 27, 2025 to May 30, 2025 whereas the second round for the exam was conducted from June 2, 2025 to June 5, 2025. The examination saw a very good response, while more than 2.28 lakh candidates registered, around 2.11 lakh actually appeared for the examination.

According to the official notification that was published on July 16, 2025, those candidates who cleared their B.Ed. or D.El.Ed examination were required to submit their marksheets or certificates within the one month of passing the examination. Those students who failed to submit their documents and certifications on time will have their results temporarily withheld.

The students must note that the results will not be announced for those candidates who failed to submit their documents on time. Also, no late submissions of the certifications will be accepted after the deadline. Qualified candidates must check the official cut-off marks by visiting the official website and proceed towards the next recruitment stages, including district-wise selection and document verification procedure.

MAHA TAIT Result 2025 How to check?

Step 1. Students must visit the official website – mscepune.in to check their result.

Step 2. There will be a link for the “TAIT 2025 Result” on the homepage.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where you should enter your Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.

Step 4. Submit to proceed and your MAHA TAIT Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check your result thoroughly and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link to check MAHA TAIT Result 2025

For all the latest updates on Maharashtra Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) 2025 merit list, cut-off marks, and recruitment procedures, students are advised to regularly visit the official MSEC website – mscepune.in.