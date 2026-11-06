CAT Admit Card 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 admit cards today, November 6, 2026. Registered candidates can download them from the official website at iimcat.ac.in, using their application login ID and password. The exam is scheduled for November 29, and the download link will also be active until then. After downloading the CAT hall tickets, applicants must verify all details and check the exam date and time carefully. Any errors must be reported immediately to the respective authorities for rectification before the exam day.

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How To Download CAT 2026 Admit Card?

Candidates can follow the given steps to download their admit cards once the registration link is available.

Step 1: Go to the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the candidate login portal on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your CAT user ID and password to log in to the candidate dashboard.

Step 4: Click on the admit card download link.

Step 5: The admit card will open on the screen. Verify all details carefully.

Step 6: Download it and take printout copies for the exam day.

CAT 2026 Exam Date And Timings

The CAT 2026 examination will be conducted on November 29, 2026, in online mode across three shifts. Approximately 170 exam centres have been allocated to conduct the exam. The reported exam slots are as follows: