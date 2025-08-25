- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates: The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to declare the Probationary Officers (PO) prelims exam 2025 results anytime soon. Once it released, candidates will able to download the scorecard for 541 Probationary Officer vacancies after using their login credentials i.e. registration number and password.
Those who will qualify in the prelims exam, will get a chance to appear for the SBI Mains Examination, which is scheduled to be held in September 2025.
As per official notice there is not any confirmation, as per the recruitment advertisement released, the preliminary results will be announced in August/September 2025. The SBI PO Exam 2025 was conducted on August 4 and August 5, 2025 for a total of 541 Probationary Officer vacancies across the country.
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates: Overview
Event Particular Conducting Body State Bank of India (SBI) Name of Exam SBI PO 2025 Number of Vacancies 541 Exam Date August 4, 5, 2025 Result Status Anytime Soon Official Website sbi.co.in
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live: How to download scorecard when released?
- Go to the official website, sbi.co.in
- Navigate homepage, click on the careers button then on SBI PO Result 2025
- Enter your details such as registration number and password
- Click on the submit button and SBI PO Result 2025 will be displayed on your screen
- Verify the details and download & print your result for future reference.
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates: What Is Result Date?
Although, SBI has not announced the exact date of declaration of result but as per the media reports it is expected that the result will be available for download soon.
SBI PO Result 2025 Live Updates: What is the sectional cut-off in prelims exam?
According to the selection criteria released by the State Bank of India, sectional cut-off in preliminary examination will not be counted.
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates: Mains Exam Subjects In Details
Below are the details of the subejcts in mains exam-
1. Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
2. Data Analysis & Interpretation
3. General Awareness / Economy/ Banking Knowledge
4. English Language
Note: SBI PO Mains exam 2025 will be held in Objective Test mode the the duration of objective test will be 3 hours. The test will consists of 4 Sections of total 200 marks.
SBI PO Result 2025 Live Updates: Overview
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates: Login Credential
candidates will have to use their user id and password to the link available on the official website. below mentioned login credentials needed to check result-
- Registration number and
- Password
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 date live updates: How to Download?
