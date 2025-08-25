SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates: The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to declare the Probationary Officers (PO) prelims exam 2025 results anytime soon. Once it released, candidates will able to download the scorecard for 541 Probationary Officer vacancies after using their login credentials i.e. registration number and password.

Those who will qualify in the prelims exam, will get a chance to appear for the SBI Mains Examination, which is scheduled to be held in September 2025.

As per official notice there is not any confirmation, as per the recruitment advertisement released, the preliminary results will be announced in August/September 2025. The SBI PO Exam 2025 was conducted on August 4 and August 5, 2025 for a total of 541 Probationary Officer vacancies across the country.