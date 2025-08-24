School Holiday on August 25: Amid widespread disruption caused by heavy rains, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in Jaipur, Rajasthan, has declared a two-day holiday on August 25 and 26 for all schools and Anganwadi centres in Jaipur district.

Maharashtra School Holidays:

Schools in Mumbai, Maharashtra, are expected to be closed tomorrow, Monday, August 25, 2025, for Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi is a major festival in Maharashtra and is observed as a statewide public holiday.

Consequently, all government and private schools in Mumbai and across the state are likely to be closed to celebrate the occasion. This festival is a major celebration in several states and, combined with the weekend, will provide a welcome three-day break.

Schools Holiday in Jammu:

According to the order issued by the Joint Director of Education, Jammu, in view of the bad weather, all government and private schools in Jammu division will remain closed tomorrow, August 25, 2025. This order has been issued as a precautionary measure to protect the students and staff from the deteriorating weather.

Today we will give the latest updates to students and their parents about the nationwide holidays tomorrow and day after i.e. on 25th and 26th August. So stay tuned to this live blog.