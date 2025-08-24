- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Sun, 24 Aug 2025 07:34 PM (IST)
School Holiday on August 25: Amid widespread disruption caused by heavy rains, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in Jaipur, Rajasthan, has declared a two-day holiday on August 25 and 26 for all schools and Anganwadi centres in Jaipur district.
Maharashtra School Holidays:
Schools in Mumbai, Maharashtra, are expected to be closed tomorrow, Monday, August 25, 2025, for Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi is a major festival in Maharashtra and is observed as a statewide public holiday.
Consequently, all government and private schools in Mumbai and across the state are likely to be closed to celebrate the occasion. This festival is a major celebration in several states and, combined with the weekend, will provide a welcome three-day break.
Schools Holiday in Jammu:
According to the order issued by the Joint Director of Education, Jammu, in view of the bad weather, all government and private schools in Jammu division will remain closed tomorrow, August 25, 2025. This order has been issued as a precautionary measure to protect the students and staff from the deteriorating weather.
Today we will give the latest updates to students and their parents about the nationwide holidays tomorrow and day after i.e. on 25th and 26th August. So stay tuned to this live blog.
- 07:31 PM, 24 Aug 2025
School Holiday Live Updates: Chhattisgarh And Sikkim Holiday
Hartalika Teej holiday in Chhattisgarh and Sikkim, schools and colleges will remain closed on 26 August 2025
- 07:29 PM, 24 Aug 2025
Rajasthan Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates:
Some schools may be closed due to potential heavy rainfall and safety concerns, based on a two-day holiday declaration issued for August 25 and 26
- 07:20 PM, 24 Aug 2025
Mumbai, Maharashtra School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates:
Schools are likely to be closed on August 25 for Ganesh Chaturthi, which is a major festival in the state.
- 07:04 PM, 24 Aug 2025
Assam School Tomorrow Holiday Live Updates: Holiday Due To Tirubahv Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva
Schools in Guwahati will be closed tomorrow on 25 August for the observance of the Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.
- 06:51 PM, 24 Aug 2025
Jaipur School Holiday Live Updates: two-day school holiday
In view of the significant disruption caused by the heavy rains, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has declared a two-day holiday on August 25 and 26 in all schools and Anganwadi centres in Jaipur district.
- 06:46 PM, 24 Aug 2025
Jaipur School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates: Two Day School Closed
According to the official notification, all government and non-government schools, Anganwadi centres, and students will observe a holiday, while staff will continue to work as usual.
- 06:43 PM, 24 Aug 2025
Jaipur School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates: Two Day School Closed
In view of the red alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a two-day holiday has been declared in Jaipur on August 25 and 26.
- 06:42 PM, 24 Aug 2025
Schools Holiday in Jammu Live Updates: Holiday declared as a precautionary measure
According to the order issued by the Joint Director of Education, Jammu, in view of the bad weather, all government and private schools in Jammu division will remain closed tomorrow, August 25, 2025. This order has been issued as a precautionary measure to protect the students and staff from the deteriorating weather.
- 06:38 PM, 24 Aug 2025
Jammu School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates:
According to media sources, a holiday has been declared in schools tomorrow i.e. 25th August due to deteriorating weather in the region.
- 06:35 PM, 24 Aug 2025
Jammu Division School Holiday Live Updates: School Closed Tomorrow August 25
According to the media reports, all government and private schools in Jammu Division will remain shutdown tomorrow, August 25, 2025.
- 06:25 PM, 24 Aug 2025
Jaipur School Holiday Live Updates: two-day school holiday on August 25 and 26
In view of the significant disruption caused by the heavy rains, the District Disaster Management Authority has declared a two-day holiday on August 25 and 26 in all schools and Anganwadi centres in Jaipur district.
- 06:24 PM, 24 Aug 2025
Maharashtra School Holiday Updates:
Schools in Mumbai are expected to be closed tomorrow, Monday, August 25, 2025, for Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi is a major festival in Maharashtra and is observed as a statewide public holiday.