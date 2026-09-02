Today’s School Assembly News Headline (September 3, 2026): In today’s news headlines, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The news will cover significant government announcements, recent sports occurrences, and worldwide developments that affect individuals across the globe.

The headlines will include major government updates, recent sports events, and global developments that affect people living around the world.

ALSO READ: Punjab School Holiday Tomorrow: Private Schools To Remain Closed In THESE Districts On Sept 3; Here’s Reason

School Assembly National News Headlines For September 3:

1. Maternity leave cannot lead to loss of role or career prospects: Delhi HC

2. Madras High Court sets aside order preventing Tamil Nadu temples from acquiring elephants

3. Digital driving licences, vehicle registration certificates to be launched in Tamil Nadu on September 15: CM Vijay

4. 'Good chance that trapped workers are still alive in Nepal hydropower plant,' official says

5. SIR aimed at helping BJP win polls, SC must stop bulk deletions: Sibal

School Assembly International News Headlines For September 3:

1. EAM Jaishankar to visit Ukraine, Poland from September 4

2. West Asia conflict: Iran says 11 dead in U.S. strikes on its territory

3. Xi visits Egypt as China seeks deeper influence across West Asia

4. Nepal flash floods aftermath: PM Shah links devastating floods to climate change as death toll crosses 1,050

5. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to participate in BRICS Summit in India

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand School Holiday Tomorrow: Will Schools Remain Closed In THESE Districts On Sept 3 Amid IMD Rain Alerts?

School Assembly Sports News Headlines For September 3:

1. Konstas, Handscomb, Richardson picked for Australia A tour of India

2. Alcaraz shines on return, Sabalenka begins U.S. Open 'three-peat' bid with win

3. Lakshya makes another early exit, Srikanth progresses in China Masters

4. AFG vs IND T20Is | Samson back, Bumrah awaits fitness clearance

5. "World Laughing At Us": Pakistan Selector Blames Babar Azam, Explains Mass Sackings