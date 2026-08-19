  • Source:JND
HighLights
  1. UP Board Exam Centre 2027 schedule revised by UPMSP.
  2. Schools must upload infrastructure details by August 24, 2026.
  3. Final examination centre list to be published October 29.

UP Board Exam 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has revised the schedule for the online determination of examination centres for the UP Board High School and Intermediate Examinations 2027. The revised timetable was issued following the Uttar Pradesh government's order dated August 18, 2026.

The centre determination process will now begin on August 24, 2026, and the final list of examination centres, including school-wise student allocation, will be uploaded by October 29, 2026. The process aims to ensure transparency, security and smooth conduct of the UP Board examinations.

UP Board Exam Centre 2027: Revised Schedule

Activity Revised Last Date
Schools upload infrastructure and basic information August 24, 2026
Physical verification by Tehsil-level committee September 3, 2026
District School Inspector uploads verification report September 12, 2026
Online display of selected examination centre list September 21, 2026
Display of debarred/ineligible schools list September 23, 2026
Online submission of objections/complaints September 28, 2026
Disposal and forwarding of valid objections October 8, 2026
Upload of centre list approved by District Centre Determination Committee October 17, 2026
Objections regarding centre allocation/capacity October 22, 2026
Finalisation and publication of examination centre list October 29, 2026

Schools Must Upload Details by August 24

Under the revised schedule, principals of concerned schools must upload details regarding school infrastructure, physical resources and other basic facilities on the UPMSP website by August 24, 2026.

These details will subsequently undergo physical verification by the Tehsil-level committee constituted by the respective District Magistrate.

Objections Can Be Raised Online

After the selected examination centre list is published, students, parents, principals and managers will be able to submit objections or complaints through the online portal. The District School Inspector will examine the objections and forward valid cases along with recommendations for further action.

Final Centre List to Be Released on October 29

Following scrutiny of objections and approval by the concerned committees, the final list of examination centres along with school-wise student allocation will be uploaded on the UPMSP website by October 29, 2026.

The Board has directed officials to strictly follow the revised timeline, considering the importance and time-sensitive nature of the UP Board examinations 2027. The process is intended to maintain the fairness, transparency, security and credibility of the examinations.


Also In News