- UP Board Exam Centre 2027 schedule revised by UPMSP.
- Schools must upload infrastructure details by August 24, 2026.
- Final examination centre list to be published October 29.
UP Board Exam 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has revised the schedule for the online determination of examination centres for the UP Board High School and Intermediate Examinations 2027. The revised timetable was issued following the Uttar Pradesh government's order dated August 18, 2026.
The centre determination process will now begin on August 24, 2026, and the final list of examination centres, including school-wise student allocation, will be uploaded by October 29, 2026. The process aims to ensure transparency, security and smooth conduct of the UP Board examinations.
#upboardpryj pic.twitter.com/LKCW6qRp9O— Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh (@upboardpryj) August 19, 2026
UP Board Exam Centre 2027: Revised Schedule
|Activity
|Revised Last Date
|Schools upload infrastructure and basic information
|August 24, 2026
|Physical verification by Tehsil-level committee
|September 3, 2026
|District School Inspector uploads verification report
|September 12, 2026
|Online display of selected examination centre list
|September 21, 2026
|Display of debarred/ineligible schools list
|September 23, 2026
|Online submission of objections/complaints
|September 28, 2026
|Disposal and forwarding of valid objections
|October 8, 2026
|Upload of centre list approved by District Centre Determination Committee
|October 17, 2026
|Objections regarding centre allocation/capacity
|October 22, 2026
|Finalisation and publication of examination centre list
|October 29, 2026
Schools Must Upload Details by August 24
Under the revised schedule, principals of concerned schools must upload details regarding school infrastructure, physical resources and other basic facilities on the UPMSP website by August 24, 2026.
These details will subsequently undergo physical verification by the Tehsil-level committee constituted by the respective District Magistrate.
Objections Can Be Raised Online
After the selected examination centre list is published, students, parents, principals and managers will be able to submit objections or complaints through the online portal. The District School Inspector will examine the objections and forward valid cases along with recommendations for further action.
Final Centre List to Be Released on October 29
Following scrutiny of objections and approval by the concerned committees, the final list of examination centres along with school-wise student allocation will be uploaded on the UPMSP website by October 29, 2026.
The Board has directed officials to strictly follow the revised timeline, considering the importance and time-sensitive nature of the UP Board examinations 2027. The process is intended to maintain the fairness, transparency, security and credibility of the examinations.