UP Board Exam 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has revised the schedule for the online determination of examination centres for the UP Board High School and Intermediate Examinations 2027. The revised timetable was issued following the Uttar Pradesh government's order dated August 18, 2026.

The centre determination process will now begin on August 24, 2026, and the final list of examination centres, including school-wise student allocation, will be uploaded by October 29, 2026. The process aims to ensure transparency, security and smooth conduct of the UP Board examinations.

#upboardpryj pic.twitter.com/LKCW6qRp9O — Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh (@upboardpryj) August 19, 2026 UP Board Exam Centre 2027: Revised Schedule Activity Revised Last Date Schools upload infrastructure and basic information August 24, 2026 Physical verification by Tehsil-level committee September 3, 2026 District School Inspector uploads verification report September 12, 2026 Online display of selected examination centre list September 21, 2026 Display of debarred/ineligible schools list September 23, 2026 Online submission of objections/complaints September 28, 2026 Disposal and forwarding of valid objections October 8, 2026 Upload of centre list approved by District Centre Determination Committee October 17, 2026 Objections regarding centre allocation/capacity October 22, 2026 Finalisation and publication of examination centre list October 29, 2026 Schools Must Upload Details by August 24 Under the revised schedule, principals of concerned schools must upload details regarding school infrastructure, physical resources and other basic facilities on the UPMSP website by August 24, 2026. These details will subsequently undergo physical verification by the Tehsil-level committee constituted by the respective District Magistrate.

Objections Can Be Raised Online After the selected examination centre list is published, students, parents, principals and managers will be able to submit objections or complaints through the online portal. The District School Inspector will examine the objections and forward valid cases along with recommendations for further action.

Final Centre List to Be Released on October 29 Following scrutiny of objections and approval by the concerned committees, the final list of examination centres along with school-wise student allocation will be uploaded on the UPMSP website by October 29, 2026.

The Board has directed officials to strictly follow the revised timeline, considering the importance and time-sensitive nature of the UP Board examinations 2027. The process is intended to maintain the fairness, transparency, security and credibility of the examinations.