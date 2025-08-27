UPSSC PET Admit Card 2025 And City Intimation Slip: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the city intimation slip for UPSSSC PET 2025 on its official website today i.e. 27th August. eligible candidates can download their city location using their login credentials. UPSSSC will soon release the UPSSSC PET 2025 admit card on its official website. Students who have successfully registered and are going to appear in the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET) will be able to download the UPSSSC admit card using their login credentials from the website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC PET exam is scheduled to be held on 6th and 7th September 2025 across the state. This exam will be conducted in two shifts for various Group 'C' recruitment examinations to be held across the state. Also, we are providing here UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 download link through which you can download UPSSSC PET Admit Card.

The admit card for PET exam can be issued soon by UP SSC. In such a situation, those who had enrolled for PET, downloaded the admit card and made the payment with the help of the steps mentioned here.

Step 1: Download the admit card of PET exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link "UPSSSC UP PET Admit Card 2025 Download" on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: After this, valid information like enrollment number and date of birth will have to be entered.

Step 4: After entering the required information, the result will open on your screen.

Step 5: After downloading the Admit card PDF, take a print out of it as well.

This year over 25 lakh candidates have enrolled to appear in UP SSSC PET exam. Answer, PET exam will be conducted by UP SSC on 06 and 07 September 2025. This inspection will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift operation is from 10 AM to 12 PM, while the second shift operation is from 3 PM to 5 PM.