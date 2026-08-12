UPTET Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is set to release the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test(UPTET) result 2026 on its official portal. With no official dates yet confirmed, it is expected that the results will be announced in the following week of August 2026. Once declared, the download link will be active at upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates will need their registration number and password to check their scores online. The examination assesses candidates’ eligibility for the primary (Class 1–5) & upper primary (Class 6–8) teacher vacancies. Applicants who clear the exam will get the eligibility certificate, which will remain valid for a lifetime.

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How To Check UPTET Scores 2026?

Using the following steps, candidates can check their UPTET marks online via the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the UPESSC’s official website at upessc.up.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the result link.

Step 3: To log in, enter your UPTET application number and password.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and save it for future reference.

UPTET 2026 Certificate Eligibility

Candidates who qualify the UPTET 2026 will be awarded an eligibility certificate. This certificate allows them to apply for various teaching recruitments across the state. The validity of the certificate is for life. Candidates need not appear for the examination again.