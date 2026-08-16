The commission has not announced a confirmed result date yet. The result was earlier expected around the end of July, but no official date has been issued so far. The UPTET 2026 examination was conducted from July 2 to 4, 2026, across centres in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

UPTET Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is expected to release the UPTET 2026 result soon. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their scores online through the official UPESSC website.

More than 17.7 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

UPTET Result 2026: How To Check?

Once the result link is activated, candidates will be able to download their scorecards by following these steps:

1. Visit the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in.

2. Click on the UPTET 2026 result link available on the homepage.

3. Enter the required login credentials.

4. Click on Submit.

5. The UPTET result will appear on the screen.

6. Download and save the scorecard.

7. Take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned On UPTET Scorecard

The UPTET 2026 scorecard is expected to contain important details including the candidate's name, registration number, roll number, date of birth, gender, father's name, category, qualifying marks, overall marks and subject-wise scores.

Candidates who qualify the examination will receive the UPTET certificate, which remains valid for a lifetime.

Paper 1 is conducted for eligibility to teach at the primary level, while Paper 2 is for upper-primary-level teaching eligibility.

UPTET Answer Key And Qualifying Marks

UPESSC released the provisional UPTET answer key on July 8, 2026. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answers until July 14 at 11:59 pm. Valid objections will be considered while preparing the final answer key.