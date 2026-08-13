In view of the heavy rainfall warning issued by the Meteorological Department, Dehradun, a one-day holiday has been declared for tomorrow, Friday, August 14, for all schools (Classes 1 to 12) and Anganwadi centres in Pithoragarh district. According to the weather forecast issued today, August 13, 2026, by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dehradun, there is a likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in Pithoragarh district and other districts of Uttarakhand on August 14, 2026.

What Does The Official Order Say? In light of the weather warning issued by the IMD, Dehradun, and prioritising the safety of students, a one-day holiday has been declared for August 14, 2026 (Friday) for all government, non-government, and private schools (Classes 1 to 12), as well as all Anganwadi centres in Pithoragarh district.

Who Will Ensure Compliance? The Chief Education Officer, Pithoragarh, and the District Programme and Child Development Officer, Pithoragarh, shall ensure compliance with this order across all educational institutions and Anganwadi centres. Copies of the order have also been forwarded to all Sub-Divisional Magistrates, education officers, and the District Information Officer for information and necessary action.

Why Was This Decision Taken? The order was issued by the District Magistrate, Pithoragarh, under Letter No. 1214/Thirteen-AP/Holiday/2026-27, dated August 13, 2026, based on the IMD's forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to affect the district and other parts of Uttarakhand on August 14.

Advice For Parents Parents in Pithoragarh are advised to keep children indoors during the holiday period and avoid unnecessary travel through hilly or landslide-prone routes amid the heavy rainfall warning. It is recommended to stay updated through official school communication and district administration announcements, and to keep emergency contacts handy in case weather conditions worsen further through the day.