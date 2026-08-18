- Pauri Garhwal schools to remain closed on August 19 due to heavy rain.
- Anganwadi centres also shut for safety reasons.
- Decision based on IMD heavy rainfall and lightning forecast.
Uttarakhand School Closed On August 19: All government, government-aided and private schools from Classes 1 to 12 in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district will remain closed on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, due to the forecast of heavy rainfall and lightning. The district administration has announced a one-day holiday for all educational institutions from Classes 1 to 12 across Pauri Garhwal. The closure will apply to government, aided and private schools.
Anganwadi Centres Also Closed
Along with schools, all Anganwadi centres in the district will also remain closed on August 19. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure amid the adverse weather conditions.
Decision Taken in View of IMD Alert
The holiday has been announced in view of the heavy rainfall and lightning forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dehradun. District Magistrate Swati S. Bhadauria directed the closure, keeping the safety of students and children as the top priority.
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Pauri Garhwal Students and Parents: Important Update
Students and parents in Pauri Garhwal should note that all Classes 1 to 12 schools and Anganwadi centres will remain closed on August 19, 2026, due to heavy rain and lightning risks. Parents are advised to prioritise children’s safety and follow official district administration updates for further information about school reopening and weather conditions.
Landslide Reported in Pauri Garhwal, Rescue Operations Underway
पौड़ी गढ़वाल की तहसील सतपुली के महरगांव में भूस्खलन की सूचना मिलते ही मुख्यमंत्री श्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने प्रशासन को राहत एवं बचाव कार्य तत्काल तेज करने के निर्देश दिए। निर्देश मिलते ही प्रशासन, एसडीआरएफ और पुलिस की टीमें घटनास्थल के लिए रवाना हुईं और मौके पर पहुंचकर रेस्क्यू… pic.twitter.com/n0jJIa15jR— Uttarakhand DIPR (@DIPR_UK) August 18, 2026
A landslide was reported in Mehrgaon village of Satpuli tehsil in Pauri Garhwal district. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami immediately directed the administration to intensify relief and rescue operations.
Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, teams from the district administration, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police were rushed to the affected site. The teams reached the spot and began rescue operations.