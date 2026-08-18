Uttarakhand School Closed On August 19: All government, government-aided and private schools from Classes 1 to 12 in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district will remain closed on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, due to the forecast of heavy rainfall and lightning. The district administration has announced a one-day holiday for all educational institutions from Classes 1 to 12 across Pauri Garhwal. The closure will apply to government, aided and private schools.

Anganwadi Centres Also Closed

Along with schools, all Anganwadi centres in the district will also remain closed on August 19. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure amid the adverse weather conditions.

Decision Taken in View of IMD Alert

The holiday has been announced in view of the heavy rainfall and lightning forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dehradun. District Magistrate Swati S. Bhadauria directed the closure, keeping the safety of students and children as the top priority.