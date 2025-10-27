- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
VITEEE 2026 Application Form: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has opened applications for VITEEE 2026, inviting aspiring engineers to apply for admission to its flagship engineering programmes across campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati, and Bhopal.
According to the press release issued, Interested candidates can apply online at www.viteee.vit.ac.in. The exam will be conducted in a single shift, scheduled from April 28 to May 3, 2026, across 134 cities in India and 9 international test centres.
VITEEE 2025 Exam: Important Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
VITEEE 2026 registration Updates
|
Available now
|
Last date to apply
|
March 31, 2026
|
VITEEE 2026 exam dates
|
April 28 to May 3, 2026
|
VITEEE 2026 result date
|
2nd week of May 2026
|
VITEEE 2026 counselling dates
|
2nd week of May 2026
VITEEE 2026: Steps To Apply
The step-by-step process to fill out the VITEEE 2026 application form can be checked below:
Step 1: Go to the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in and click to register
Step 2: Fill out the required details correctly
Step 3: Pay the registration fees for VITEEE 2026
Step 4: Upload documents: photo and signature
Step 5: Click on submit and download for future reference
The registration fees for VITEEE 2026 admission form is Rs 1350 (non-refundable) for all categories. After the payment, candidates must keep their payment receipt carefully.
VITEEE Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme
The examination will duration be 2 hours and 30 minutes, featuring 125 multiple-choice questions across five distinct sections, with a clear marking scheme including negative marking.
|Section
|Number of Questions
|Mathematics/Biology
|40
|Physics
|35
|Chemistry
|35
|Aptitude
|10
|English
|5
Note: Each correct answer earns 4 marks, while an incorrect response incurs a deduction of 1 mark. Unanswered questions receive no marks. The paper is exclusively in English.
Advised For Students:
VIT has advised engineering students to carefully review the official brochure before filling out the application form. Candidates should ensure that all personal and academic details are correct.
They are also encouraged to regularly check the official website for updates regarding admit cards, exam schedules, and further admission steps.