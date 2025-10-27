VITEEE 2026 Application Form: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has opened applications for VITEEE 2026, inviting aspiring engineers to apply for admission to its flagship engineering programmes across campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati, and Bhopal. According to the press release issued, Interested candidates can apply online at www.viteee.vit.ac.in. The exam will be conducted in a single shift, scheduled from April 28 to May 3, 2026, across 134 cities in India and 9 international test centres.

VITEEE 2025 Exam: Important Dates Events Dates VITEEE 2026 registration Updates Available now Last date to apply March 31, 2026 VITEEE 2026 exam dates April 28 to May 3, 2026 VITEEE 2026 result date 2nd week of May 2026 VITEEE 2026 counselling dates 2nd week of May 2026 VITEEE 2026: Steps To Apply The step-by-step process to fill out the VITEEE 2026 application form can be checked below: Step 1: Go to the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in and click to register

Step 2: Fill out the required details correctly Step 3: Pay the registration fees for VITEEE 2026 Step 4: Upload documents: photo and signature Step 5: Click on submit and download for future reference Link to Apply Here The registration fees for VITEEE 2026 admission form is Rs 1350 (non-refundable) for all categories. After the payment, candidates must keep their payment receipt carefully. VITEEE Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme The examination will duration be 2 hours and 30 minutes, featuring 125 multiple-choice questions across five distinct sections, with a clear marking scheme including negative marking. Section Number of Questions Mathematics/Biology 40 Physics 35 Chemistry 35 Aptitude 10 English 5 Note: Each correct answer earns 4 marks, while an incorrect response incurs a deduction of 1 mark. Unanswered questions receive no marks. The paper is exclusively in English.

Advised For Students: VIT has advised engineering students to carefully review the official brochure before filling out the application form. Candidates should ensure that all personal and academic details are correct. They are also encouraged to regularly check the official website for updates regarding admit cards, exam schedules, and further admission steps.