Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (23-29 August): Staying updated with current affairs is essential for candidates preparing for competitive examinations such as UPSC, PSUs, etc. This week has been full of new developments across defence, governance, economy, and science. From International Relations, Governance, Defence, Economy, and Sports, the past seven days offered no shortage of exam-relevant news.

Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (23-29 August): Top 10 Quiz

Q1. Who has been appointed to lead the government's high-powered task force for National Testing Agency (NTA) structural and technological reforms?

A) S. Somanath

B) Nandan Nilekani

C) Tapan Deka

D) V. Kamakoti

Q2. What is the final deadline set by the NTA high-powered task force for receiving public consultations and stakeholder feedback?

A) August 31, 2026

B) September 5, 2026

C) September 13, 2026

D) October 1, 2026

Q3. NASA recently announced that the Starliner spacecraft will return to Earth without its crew. Which two astronauts will remain on the ISS until early 2027?

A) Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

B) Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov

C) Megan McArthur and Thomas Pesquet

D) Raja Chari and Kayla Barron

Q4. Which global technology company officially signed a landmark partnership with the Indian government this week to establish an AI Center of Excellence in New Delhi?

A) Microsoft

B) Google

C) NVIDIA

D) Meta

Q5. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued updated regulatory directives regarding peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms to curb which specific practice?

A) High platform registration fees

B) Provision of credit enhancement or liquidity guarantees

C) Foreign direct investment violations

D) Implementation of dynamic interest rates

Q6. The 2026 Summer Paralympics officially commenced this week. Which city is hosting these Games?

A) Los Angeles

B) Brisbane

C) Paris

D) Milan

Q7. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) hit a historic milestone this week by processing record transactions. Which regulatory body oversees UPI operations in India?

A) SEBI

B) NPCI

C) NITI Aayog

D) Ministry of Finance

Q8. India successfully launched its latest meteorological satellite to dramatically improve real-time weather forecasting and cyclone tracking. What is the name of this satellite?

A) INSAT-3DS

B) EOS-08

C) OceanSat-4

D) WeatherSat-2026

Q9. Which Southeast Asian nation partnered with India this week to establish a bilateral sub-commission aimed at accelerating digital public infrastructure (DPI) implementation?

A) Vietnam

B) Malaysia

C) Philippines

D) Singapore

Q10. Who was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of a prominent High Court in India, following the latest recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium this week?

A) Justice Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud

B) Justice Sanjiv Khanna

C) Justice B.R. Gavai

D) Justice Manmohan

Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (23-29 August): Answers & Explanations

Q1 Answer: B) Nandan Nilekani

Explanation: The Government of India appointed Infosys co-founder and former UIDAI chairman Nandan Nilekani to lead the high-powered task force aiming to improve the structural, security, and technological overhaul of the NTA after the paper leak.

Q2 Answer: C) September 13, 2026

Explanation: Students, teachers, and other stakeholders have until September 13 to submit their suggestions/feedback via the official website.

Q3 Answer: A) Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

Explanation: NASA finalized plans for Boeing's Starliner to return uncrewed due to thruster safety concerns. Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will remain on the ISS and return via a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule in early 2027.

Q4 Answer: C) NVIDIA

Explanation: NVIDIA collaborated with India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to support a new AI Center of Excellence focused on building sovereign computer infrastructure and localized LLMs.

Q5 Answer: B) Provision of credit enhancement or liquidity guarantees

Explanation: The RBI has strictly banned lending platforms from acting as intermediaries providing credit enhancement, instant cash-out features, or liquid funds, forcing them to remain strictly matching platforms, thereby tightening P2P norms.

Q6 Answer: C) Paris

Explanation: Following the conclusion of the Olympics, the Paris 2026 Paralympic Games kicked off with a historic opening ceremony in Paris.

Q7 Answer: B) NPCI

Explanation: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is the umbrella organization that operates and manages retail payments and settlement systems, including UPI, across India.

Q8 Answer: A) INSAT-3DS

Explanation: ISRO's INSAT-3DS satellite became fully operational this week, generating high-resolution atmospheric profiles, aiding ocean state monitoring, and boosting accurate cyclone landfall predictions.

Q9 Answer: B) Malaysia

Explanation: India and Malaysia deepened strategic ties by finalizing agreements to set up a dedicated sub-commission to export, adopt, and integrate India's robust Digital Public Infrastructure stack.

Q10 Answer: D) Justice Manmohan

Explanation: Justice Manmohan formally took the oath as the permanent Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, following executive notifications and Collegium clearances.