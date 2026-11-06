Mookuthi Amman 2 vs Scene Twitter Review: Tamil cinema witnessed a major box office face-off on Friday, November 6, 2026, as two high-profile releases arrived in theatres worldwide: Sundar C’s devotional fantasy sequel Mookuthi Amman 2 (titled Mahashakthi in Telugu) starring Nayanthara and Jithu Madhavan’s crime action-comedy Scene, headlined by Suriya alongside Naslen and Nazriya Nazim.

Moviegoers who caught the first-day-first-show screenings took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reviews, sparking discussions over which film won audience favour.

Mookuthi Amman 2 X Review

Viewers applauded Nayanthara’s commanding portrayal as the deity, noting that director Sundar C successfully blended traditional 1990s devotional tropes with modern visual effects and situational humour.

Reviewers singled out the interval block and visual effects sequences, while surprise celebrity guest appearances generated widespread buzz.

ALSO READ: 8 South OTT And Theatrical Releases To Watch In Diwali Weekend: I'm Game, Meesaya Murukku 2, Scene, Mookuthi Amman 2 And More

Highlighting the reception, trade analyst Ramesh Bala noted, "It feels like 90s Amman films combined with modern VFX. As usual, it's divine power vs evil force, accompanied by good comic tracks. Nayanthara rocks the title role, Regina Cassandra is the soul of the film, and the climax featuring two star cameos stands out. A solid choice for family audiences this festival season."