Mookuthi Amman 2 vs Scene Twitter Review: Tamil cinema witnessed a major box office face-off on Friday, November 6, 2026, as two high-profile releases arrived in theatres worldwide: Sundar C’s devotional fantasy sequel Mookuthi Amman 2 (titled Mahashakthi in Telugu) starring Nayanthara and Jithu Madhavan’s crime action-comedy Scene, headlined by Suriya alongside Naslen and Nazriya Nazim.
Moviegoers who caught the first-day-first-show screenings took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reviews, sparking discussions over which film won audience favour.
Mookuthi Amman 2 X Review
Viewers applauded Nayanthara’s commanding portrayal as the deity, noting that director Sundar C successfully blended traditional 1990s devotional tropes with modern visual effects and situational humour.
Reviewers singled out the interval block and visual effects sequences, while surprise celebrity guest appearances generated widespread buzz.
ALSO READ: 8 South OTT And Theatrical Releases To Watch In Diwali Weekend: I'm Game, Meesaya Murukku 2, Scene, Mookuthi Amman 2 And More
Highlighting the reception, trade analyst Ramesh Bala noted, "It feels like 90s Amman films combined with modern VFX. As usual, it's divine power vs evil force, accompanied by good comic tracks. Nayanthara rocks the title role, Regina Cassandra is the soul of the film, and the climax featuring two star cameos stands out. A solid choice for family audiences this festival season."
#MookuthiAmman2 Muruga this was worse than #Scene 😭. Worst Tamil movie of the year easily. Kelavi #Nayanthara looks like a grandma and gives clown feels rather than divine. #hiphoptamizha music is trash and #SundarC direction is absolutely crap. AVOID AT ALL COSTS! 0.5/5 https://t.co/KP85lVjeam— AllAboutMovies (@MoviesAbout12) November 6, 2026
#MookuthiAmman2 — REVIEW ⭐⭐½ An over-the-top entertainer packed with masala and high-octane action. Nayanthara and Urvashi deliver good performances 🤝🏾. while other actors are just screen fillers✌🏻. Few mass elevation moments work to an extent. However, the loud music and excessive songs might feel exhausting for some audiences 😶🌫️. The family and devotional elements make it somewhat passable, but there's hardly any emotional connection. Ultimately, it's just a time-pass entertainer. Khushbu and Sneha's cameos are good. War sequence and climax graphics are poor , with action heavily inspired by Marvel films. Even the comedy falls flat for the most part, with only one comedy track before the climax managing to entertain. A LOUD, OVER-THE-TOP MASALA FILM THAT BARELY WORKS!— Lenin - ʜɪꜰɪ ᴛᴀʟᴋɪᴇꜱ (@HiFiTalkies) November 6, 2026
Netizens also praised Regina Cassandra's performance as an undercover police officer and appreciated the supporting comedy track led by Yogi Babu and Urvashi.
#MookuthiAmman2 is a COMPLETE DIWALI FAMILY ENTERTAINER! 🔥💥 A colourful festive treat packed with emotions, family bonding, divine elevations and fantasy elements! ❤️🙏 A wholesome theatrical experience for audiences of all ages, especially kids! ✨ Director #SundarC once again proves why he is a MASTER of commercial entertainment! 30+ years in the industry and still knows exactly what clicks with the masses! 👏🔥— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 6, 2026
The saying of "TN audeinces are unpredictable" is fuckin true. Asked my friend regarding his Diwali movie choice, Without a second thought he just replied Mookuthi Amman 2 I was like WTFFFF. https://t.co/TtctKORnXh— 𝘛𝘰𝘮𝘺 (@tomy_ignatious) November 5, 2026
Scene X Review
Running alongside the devotional sequel, Suriya's Scene drew cinephiles looking for high-octane comedy and stylised thrills. Directed by Jithu Madhavan in his Tamil directorial debut, the film features music by Sushin Shyam.
Social media responses praised the chemistry between Suriya and Malayalam star Naslen, describing the second half as a sharp, engaging cat-and-mouse game.
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One viewer posted, "A fresh crime comedy entertainer so far with an engaging screenplay. An interesting choice of script from a big star like Suriya. The surprise cameo, twist reveal, and the setup after that work well."
2nd half >>>>> 1st half Suriya - Nazriya - Naslen cat & mouse game Pinni pedal 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Anganga konjam lags irundhaalum good one. Above avg - HIT. #Scene . https://t.co/br2v6nFTAs— Veguli (@vegulli_) November 6, 2026
Bro is not acting he is living in that character😭🔥Naslen peak📈💥 #SceneDiwali #Suriya #Scene #SceneFDFS #SceneFromNov6 #Naslen https://t.co/W1WoHBfQ7b— sanju_d623 (@sanjud623) November 6, 2026
Another cinephile shared,"Superb second half. Another winner for Suriya. Second half worked more with gripping cat and mouse play between Suriya and Naslen. Entertaining outing."
#Scene The Best film of 2026 !!! 🏆🏆🏆 What a crazy experience 🔥 @Suriya_offl https://t.co/73IcnbTBqM— Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) November 6, 2026
#Scene - Suriya as Inbaraj did justification to his role. Nazriya as Maya was so good and movie got interesting only after her entry Naslen at his peak maxx Anandraj & his wife's characters doesn't land at all. Poor 1st half Excellent 2nd half Made it average to good watch. https://t.co/wmbxsKjEA0— Veguli (@vegulli_) November 6, 2026
The Vedict: Which Movie Should You Watch? Mookuthi Amman 2 Or Scene
Mookuthi Amman 2: The movie is best for family crowds, women audiences, as the and franchise is a blend of mythological themes, humour and impressive climax cameos.
Scene: You can watch Scene with friends as it captures youth and action enthusiasts through dynamic pacing, quirky comedy, and strong screen chemistry.
ALSO READ: Diwali 2026 Box Office Clash: Ramayana, Mookuthi Amman 2 And Godzilla Minus Zero Set For Festive Showdown
Both releases opened on solid ground, giving moviegoers two distinct genres to enjoy across the festive weekend.
FAQs
What are viewers on X saying about Mookuthi Amman 2?
Audiences praise Nayanthara's screen presence, the visual effects, Regina Cassandra's acting, and the surprise star cameos in the climax.
What is the audience reaction to Suriya's film Scene?
Viewers appreciate the balance of lighthearted humour and suspenseful crime action, highlighting the dynamic between Suriya and Naslen alongside Sushin Shyam's music.
Who directed Mookuthi Amman 2 and Scene?
Mookuthi Amman 2 is directed by Sundar C, while Scene is directed by Jithu Madhavan.