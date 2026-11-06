Mookuthi Amman 2 vs Scene Twitter Review: Tamil cinema witnessed a major box office face-off on Friday, November 6, 2026, as two high-profile releases arrived in theatres worldwide: Sundar C’s devotional fantasy sequel Mookuthi Amman 2 (titled Mahashakthi in Telugu) starring Nayanthara and Jithu Madhavan’s crime action-comedy Scene, headlined by Suriya alongside Naslen and Nazriya Nazim.

Moviegoers who caught the first-day-first-show screenings took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reviews, sparking discussions over which film won audience favour.

Mookuthi Amman 2 X Review

Viewers applauded Nayanthara’s commanding portrayal as the deity, noting that director Sundar C successfully blended traditional 1990s devotional tropes with modern visual effects and situational humour.

Reviewers singled out the interval block and visual effects sequences, while surprise celebrity guest appearances generated widespread buzz.

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Highlighting the reception, trade analyst Ramesh Bala noted, "It feels like 90s Amman films combined with modern VFX. As usual, it's divine power vs evil force, accompanied by good comic tracks. Nayanthara rocks the title role, Regina Cassandra is the soul of the film, and the climax featuring two star cameos stands out. A solid choice for family audiences this festival season."

Netizens also praised Regina Cassandra's performance as an undercover police officer and appreciated the supporting comedy track led by Yogi Babu and Urvashi.

Scene X Review

Running alongside the devotional sequel, Suriya's Scene drew cinephiles looking for high-octane comedy and stylised thrills. Directed by Jithu Madhavan in his Tamil directorial debut, the film features music by Sushin Shyam.

Social media responses praised the chemistry between Suriya and Malayalam star Naslen, describing the second half as a sharp, engaging cat-and-mouse game.

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One viewer posted, "A fresh crime comedy entertainer so far with an engaging screenplay. An interesting choice of script from a big star like Suriya. The surprise cameo, twist reveal, and the setup after that work well."

Another cinephile shared,"Superb second half. Another winner for Suriya. Second half worked more with gripping cat and mouse play between Suriya and Naslen. Entertaining outing."

The Vedict: Which Movie Should You Watch? Mookuthi Amman 2 Or Scene

Mookuthi Amman 2: The movie is best for family crowds, women audiences, as the and franchise is a blend of mythological themes, humour and impressive climax cameos.

Scene: You can watch Scene with friends as it captures youth and action enthusiasts through dynamic pacing, quirky comedy, and strong screen chemistry.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2026 Box Office Clash: Ramayana, Mookuthi Amman 2 And Godzilla Minus Zero Set For Festive Showdown

Both releases opened on solid ground, giving moviegoers two distinct genres to enjoy across the festive weekend.

FAQs

What are viewers on X saying about Mookuthi Amman 2?

Audiences praise Nayanthara's screen presence, the visual effects, Regina Cassandra's acting, and the surprise star cameos in the climax.

What is the audience reaction to Suriya's film Scene?

Viewers appreciate the balance of lighthearted humour and suspenseful crime action, highlighting the dynamic between Suriya and Naslen alongside Sushin Shyam's music.

Who directed Mookuthi Amman 2 and Scene?

Mookuthi Amman 2 is directed by Sundar C, while Scene is directed by Jithu Madhavan.


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