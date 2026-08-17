Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 and Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 fought at the box office over the Independence Day weekend. On August 14, both movies opened in theatres; however, the romantic action-thriller was able to maintain its lead throughout the weekend.

Here's a detailed look at Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 box office: Awarapan 2 made in the double digits despite a minor decline in its earnings. Batwara 1947, on the other hand, received a single-digit total due to a drop in collections. Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 3 Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 saw a 46.3% decline in earnings on Day 3 as well. According to Sacnilk, the movie made a total of Rs 26.50 crore from 7,239 shows in India, earning Rs 7.25 crore.

On August 15, Batwara 1947 earned a boost on Independence Day, earning Rs 13.50 crore on its second day at the box office after opening at Rs 5.75 crore. Day India Net Shows Occupancy Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 5.75 crore 8,721 15.0% Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 13.50 crore 8,071 34.0% Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 7.25 crore 7,239 22.0% Total Net Collection Rs 26.50 crore — — Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal have significant parts in the film in addition to Sunny Deol. Rajkumar Santoshi is the director, while Aamir Khan Productions is the production company. ALSO READ - Batwara 1947 Twitter Review: Sunny Deol And Preity Zinta's Partition Drama Gets Mixed Reactions

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Awarapan 2 witnessed a 23% drop on Saturday. According to sacnilk, the sequel brought in Rs 26 crore across 9,403 shows on Day 3. As a result, the movie has earned a total of Rs 81.75 crore in India.

Awarapan 2 had a net opening of Rs 22 crore. On Saturday, it earned Rs 33.75 crore. With 10,496 shows, the movie's peak occupancy on Saturday was almost 55%. Day India Net Collection Shows Occupancy Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 22.00 crore 9,033 45.0% Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 33.75 crore 10,496 55.0% Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 26.00 crore 9,403 45.0% Total Net Collection Rs 81.75 crore — — ALSO READ - Is Emraan Hashmi's Romantic Action-Thriller Awarapan 2 Worth The Hype? Awarapan 2 is a follow-up to the cult favourite Awarapan from 2007. The movie features Shabana Azmi as Nafisa, Disha Patani as Zara, Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, Vijayant Kohli, and others, in addition to Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit.

Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 - Who Won? Awarapan 2 crossed Rs 80 crore over its three-day opening weekend, while Batwara 1947 is yet to touch Rs 30 crore net. The Emraan Hashmi starrer took a clear lead at the box office during the first weekend.

This strong start is a major milestone for Emraan Hashmi, marking his first hit in almost ten years. After a long streak of underperforming movies, the sequel gives him the box office comeback he needed.