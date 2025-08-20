- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 03:11 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Bigg Boss 19: The countdown for Salman Khan hosted show has officially begun and just a few days away from the grand premiere, it has been making buzz. Bringing unpredictable twists, clashes and full-on entertainment, Bigg Boss 19 is planning something unexpected and bigger this time. Like every season, the grand premiere features some amazing performances, the grand entry of Salman Khan, the introduction of contestants and some fun with guests. Guess who is coming as a guest this season for the premiere night? It is none other than Swara Bhasker.
As per a report by DNA, Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo co-star Swara Bhasker is set to appear as a guest in Bigg Boss 19’s grand premiere. The report further suggests that she will be hosting debates among the participants with the intention of highlighting the theme of this year, which is Democracy. This season has promoted Season 19’s theme ‘Gharwaalon ki Satta’.
As per the tentative list of Bigg Boss 19, this season it will feature contestants like Ashnoor Kaur, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gaurav Khanna, Zeeshan Quadri, Payal Dhare and popular content creators like Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar. Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere on Colors TV from August 24 and JioHotstar.
Talking about Swara Bhasker, the actress is mainly known for work in Veere Di Wedding, Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Nil Battey Sannata, Tanu Weds Manu, Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai, Chillar Party, to her credit.
Bhasker is currently seen in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga with her husband and politician, Fahad Ahmad. The show has been hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui. It gives a glimpse into the lives of celebrity couples. While talking about the show, Swara said, ““When I got the offer, my first question was, ‘How many days of shooting?’ and they said one or two days of shooting in a week. I was like, ‘Tell me what the concept is.’”