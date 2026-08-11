Independent rapper and lyricist Santy Sharma has revealed that he is receiving death threats after publicly launching a campaign discussing reservation reform. Santy Sharma, whose real name is Ganesh Sharma, shared screenshots of abusive comments posted under his social media uploads.

Who Is Santy Sharma? Born on September 9, 1996, in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, Santy Sharma began his music journey in 2014. He gained online prominence with tracks such as Suni Suni Sadko and Udaan before releasing his studio album Reborn in 2025.

Santy Sharma recently made his mainstream Bollywood debut by contributing a rap anthem to the comedy film Housefull 5. Additionally, rumours suggest that Sharma is in talks to join the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Hindi 20 Promo: Salman Khan Confirms September 2026 Premiere Date Why Is Santy Sharma Facing Death Threats? Addressing the death threats on Instagram, Santy Sharma wrote, "Agar mai students ke haq mein aarakshan ki baat kar raha hoon, aur uske badle mujhko jaan se maarne ki dhamki mil rahi hai toh mai kisi dhamki se darne wala nahi hu. Dhamki mujhko chup nahi kar sakti".

Elaborating further on the backlash, the rapper added, "I’m receiving death threats just because I’m speaking about reservation reform and asking questions that people don’t want to hear. I’m not against any student or any community. I’m only asking for a fair and honest discussion on the reservation system, And I will continue to speak about the truth behind the Cockroach Janata Party and its founders".

The Bigg Boss 20 rumoured contestant concluded by stating, "Threats won’t silence me. If speaking the truth comes with a price, I’m ready to pay it. Stay strong and keep asking questions". What Is Santy Sharma’s Reservation Reform Campaign? Earlier this month, Santy Sharma launched a public awareness initiative titled 'Reservation Hatao – August Kranti' during a press conference in Andheri West, Mumbai, alongside actor Puneet Vasishtha. The initiative aims to use social media to discuss reservation policies.

This incident follows a major digital setback for the artist in July 2026, when his official YouTube channel was permanently removed. The artist linked the removal to intense online criticism following his comments regarding a student group he called the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

ALSO READ: Will Shreya Kalra Join Bigg Boss 20? Lock Upp 2 Winner Breaks Silence On Her Plans Expressing his grief over the lost channel, Santy Sharma wrote, "For an artist, their work is their soul". He added, "My YouTube channel wasn't just a platform—it was 11 years of dreams, struggles, memories, and countless hours of hard work". Confirming the deletion, he noted, "YouTube has confirmed that my channel has been permanently deleted and cannot be recovered".

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