Bigg Boss Bangla 3 introduced 15 participants; each of them gave a brief overview of their personalities.

Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3 , which was hosted by former India captain Sourav Ganguly, featured actors, singers, a former football player, entrepreneurs, and social media influencers. It will arrive on JioHotstar and Star Jalsha.

Monami Ghosh was the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3 house. With Durga Puja around the corner, she stepped onto the stage dressed as Uma in a traditional white-and-red saree. She also performed to her own song.

Bharat Kaul was introduced as the second contestant. Talking about his personality and his approach to the show, he said, "I am very easy to understand. The way someone behaves with me, that is how they will know me."

Singer Durnibar Saha was the third contestant. He has previously won singing reality shows. Earlier this year, he also made headlines following his divorce and second marriage.

Sohini Pal, daughter of late Bengali actor Tapas Pal, entered the house as the fourth contestant.

YouTuber Niranjan Mondal, popularly known as Laughtersane, was the fifth contestant. Dressed in a traditional dhoti-panjabi, he called himself childlike and admitted that he does not do household chores.

Nandini Roy was the sixth contestant. She recently quit the television serial Kone Dekha Alo, a decision that led to controversy. Nandini said she has entered Bigg Boss intending to win the show.

Former footballer Dipendu Biswas became the seventh contestant. He has played for East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan Sporting and the Indian football team.

Entrepreneur Tanushree Roy Das was the eighth contestant to enter Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3. She is known online for her sari business.

Ahindya Sengupta, who has worked in films, television and OTT, entered the house as the ninth contestant. During his interaction with Sourav Ganguly on stage, he said that his sense of humour is not very good.

Sayak was introduced as the tenth contestant. He described himself as someone who often finds himself in trouble and controversies.

Popular Instagram influencer Jayita was the 11th contestant to enter the house. She comes from a Bengali family and is based in Mumbai.

British actor Alexandra Taylor was introduced as the 12th contestant. A familiar face in Bengali films, she admitted that her Bengali is not very good. She also revealed that she has a home in Kolkata and hopes to live in the city with her mother someday.