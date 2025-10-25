Bigg Boss Kannada 12 : Kiccha Sudeep slammed Cockroach Sudhi and Ashwini Gowda for their inappropriate remark against Rakshitha Shetty. The controversy began when Sudeep referred to Rakshitha using the Kannada term ‘sede’, a disrespectful word in this context. Later, Sudhi apologised but the issue escalated. Host Kiccha Sudeep slammed his word during his ‘panchayat’ session. He called Sudhi and Ashwini for their repeated personal attacks and lack of respect inside the Bigg Boss house.

During the episode, Kiccha Sudeep asked Sudhi, “Mr Sudhi Sir, what does ‘sede’ mean? Child, huh? Then do I call you like that?” Sudhi, who was seen visibly uncomfortable with the world then replied, “Sir, that came out in anger, in a fight.” The host was not convinced and said, “It didn’t come out of anger, sir. According to your point of view, you’re trying to justify it. And Ashwini too — speaking in singular, blaming, calling others names, this is wrong. If you want to use words like that, better stay silent.” Sudeep then criticised Ashwini and remind her beahviour in past weeks. He said, “What if someone had suddenly called you like that? Don’t keep behaving like you’re still small.”