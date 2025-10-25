- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Sat, 25 Oct 2025 10:46 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Kiccha Sudeep slammed Cockroach Sudhi and Ashwini Gowda for their inappropriate remark against Rakshitha Shetty. The controversy began when Sudeep referred to Rakshitha using the Kannada term ‘sede’, a disrespectful word in this context. Later, Sudhi apologised but the issue escalated. Host Kiccha Sudeep slammed his word during his ‘panchayat’ session. He called Sudhi and Ashwini for their repeated personal attacks and lack of respect inside the Bigg Boss house.
During the episode, Kiccha Sudeep asked Sudhi, “Mr Sudhi Sir, what does ‘sede’ mean? Child, huh? Then do I call you like that?” Sudhi, who was seen visibly uncomfortable with the world then replied, “Sir, that came out in anger, in a fight.” The host was not convinced and said, “It didn’t come out of anger, sir. According to your point of view, you’re trying to justify it. And Ashwini too — speaking in singular, blaming, calling others names, this is wrong. If you want to use words like that, better stay silent.” Sudeep then criticised Ashwini and remind her beahviour in past weeks. He said, “What if someone had suddenly called you like that? Don’t keep behaving like you’re still small.”
The promo was shared by the channel. They wrote on Instagram, “Cockroach Sudhi is stunned by Kiccha's question Weekly story with Kiccha | Tonight 9.” Netizens shared their views on Kiccha Sudeep’s reaction to Cockroach Sudeep’s derogatory comments. A user said, “Rakshita is a real winner please support maadi guys rakshita ge.” Another wrote, “This is what we are waiting for.” A comment read, “MARK my words this season Episode This ..!! (fire emoji).” Another wrote, “Most waited scene kiccha.” A netizen wrote, “Superrrrrrt can’t see ashwini janvi sudir face from 2 weeks back to back fire.”
Also read: Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Producers Face Legal Issues Over Female Contestants' Privacy Concerns | Deets Inside
Also read: Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Wild Card Entries Raghu, Risha And Suraj Enter, Promise New Drama And Chaos
Previously, Ashwini had been slammed by Sudeep for referring to Rakshitha Shetty as a ‘cartoon’ various times. Despite the warning, the contestants’ comments toward Rakshitha continued to cross their line, which led to Kiccha’s intervention in this week’s episode. It showed Sudeep’s strong approach as a host as he called out the unacceptable behaviour of the housemates.