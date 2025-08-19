Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Coolie, an ensemble film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth, opened in theaters on August 14. Despite the conflict with War 2 and a sharp decline on Monday, the movie has already made Rs 200 crore in India in five days after earning Rs 400 crore globally over its first weekend of release.

Coolie made Rs 65 crore on its first day of business, but on Friday it saw a 15% decline, bringing in Rs 54.75 crore net in India. The Tamil movie earned Rs 39.5 crore on Saturday after a 27% decline, and Rs 35.25 crore on Sunday after a further 10% decline.Coolie made Rs 12 crore net on its first Monday in India, according to Sacnilk's early estimates, bringing its total collection to Rs 206.5 crore net.

Coolie's drop was anticipated, but considering the fierce competition from Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's War 2, the figures have sparked questions about the Tamil movie's long-term viability. ALSO READ - Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth's Tamil Movie Is Unstoppable, Eyes Blockbuster Milestone After Record-Breaking Weekend Coolie Day-Wise Collection (as per sacnilk) Day 1 - Rs 65 crore Day 2 - Rs 54.75 crore Day 3 - Rs 39.50 crore Day 4 - Rs 35.25 crore Day 5 - Rs 12 crore TOTAL - Rs 206.50 crore Coolie had a 32.18% Tamil and a 23.08% Telugu occupancy rate, despite the fact that it was a weekday. War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NT made Rs 8.50 crore on Monday, bringing in a total of Rs 183.25 crore, thanks to Rajinikanth's enormous fan following and the excitement around his 50 years in the film industry.

Even while the initial box office receipts were mostly driven by the excitement surrounding Lokesh's debut film with Rajinikanth, aside from the benefit of the extended Independence Day weekend, it is unclear whether the film would maintain its momentum in light of the conflicting reviews it garnered.