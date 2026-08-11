South Korean actor Ha Young, known for Our Sticky Love, is facing backlash over her great-grandfather’s alleged ties to a pro-Japanese organisation during Korea’s colonial era. Ha Young has cancelled Our Sticky Love promotions after her agency admitted records of her great-grandfather’s alleged ties to a pro-Japanese organisation. The controversy comes ahead of South Korea’s Liberation Day on August 15. How did the controversy began? According to a report in Hindustan Times, Ha Young said on a variety program Problem Child in House, "My great-grandfather studied Western medicine in Japan and opened the first Western-style clinic in Hanyang. I heard he even treated Emperor Gojong."

ALSO READ: From Happiness To Vincenzo: Best Kdramas On OTT That Perfectly Blend Romance And Thriller Ha Young’s great-grandfather, Dr. Ahn Sang Ho, reportedly held Japan’s first medical licence awarded to a Korean and was linked to the Daejeong Chinmokhoe, an organisation promoting Japan-Korea assimilation during colonial rule. Ha Young’s agency, Bistus Entertainment, initially denied the allegations but later admitted that her great-grandfather, Ahn Sang Ho, was a council member of Daejeong Chinmokhoe in 1916. ALSO READ: See You At Work Tomorrow Complete Release Schedule: How To Watch Latest Kdrama Series Online? The agency said in a statement, "First, we would like to address our previous statement that the reports were groundless. Upon further verification, we have confirmed that there is indeed an existing record of her great-grandfather, doctor Ahn Sang Ho, being listed as a council member of the Daejeong Chinmokhoe in 1916."

"We sincerely apologise for causing confusion by hastily responding that the reports were groundless without sufficient verification," it further added. The statement read, "During a recent appearance on a broadcast program, actress Ha Young mentioned her family’s four-generation legacy in the medical field while responding to a question. The actress herself is feeling very heavy-hearted that this has unintentionally led to controversy."

It continued, "Through this incident, our company has deeply realized how much careful verification is required when conveying historical facts and an individual’s background to the public. Actress Ha Young also deeply takes to heart the concern caused by this incident and she will approach her future activities with a more cautious and humble attitude."